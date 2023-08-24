Six Places to Get Pupusas in Denver

Denver’s diverse culinary scene is packed with options for delicious Latin American food. With dozens of incredible taco shops, empanada spots and bakeries selling tres leches cake and alfajores, diners craving Latin fare are sure to find something they’ll love.
Among these more popular dishes, the humble El Salvadoran pupusa often gets overlooked. The stuffed and griddled masa (corn) cakes may not look like anything extravagant, but the flavorful fillings and soul-warming corn dough make for a satisfying and comforting meal.
Here are six restaurants in the metro area where you can enjoy this Salvadoran specialty:
1500 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
303-794-4985
2127 South Sheridan Boulevard
720-638-6192
ellucerorestaurant.com
Ana Dalila and her husband, Rolando Guerra, who are both natives of El Salvador, opened the first El Lucero in Littleton in November 2020 and added a second location the following year. Both serve pupusas made using Dalila's mother's recipe and offer a variety of options that cost around $4 each. The most popular is the version stuffed with refried beans, pork belly and mozzarella, but El Lucero also offers some more traditional flavors, like ayote, a type of squash.
2284 South Chambers Road, Aurora
303-368-4578
orderpupusashouse.com
Pupusas House is a staple among local diners in Aurora. During a recent visit, every table was filled with guests enjoying hearty portions of Salvadoran dishes. The pupusas, which range from $3.75 to $4.75 each, are crispy and savory, and the curtido, a cabbage slaw that is traditionally served alongside, packed a pleasant kick. For the full experience, order the combo plate ($28.50), which includes three pupusas, one banana leaf tamal, one sweet corn tamal, fried plantains, fried yuca, one plantain empanada, one dessert and one nuegado (fried dumplings coated in a sugarcane sauce).
304 Havana Street, Aurora
720-664-4286
pupusaslasalvadorenaco.com
With an extensive menu of comforting stews, breakfast plates and, of course, pupusas, Pupusas La Savadoreña offers plenty of options for anyone looking to explore Central American cuisine. A popular choice is the Revuelta pupusa ($3.68), filled with pork, refried beans and gooey cheese. It's served alongside a subtle yet refreshing housemade salsa roja (a Salvadoran tomato-based sauce). The wide selection of menu items, friendly staff and vibrant atmosphere make this place a must-visit.
2236 South Colorado Boulevard
720-508-3197
2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-993-4113
pupusasloverdenver.com
Founded in 2018 by three sisters from El Salvador, Pupusas Lover has gained many fans since opening in a strip mall on South Colorado, and in January, it debuted a second outpost in Boulder. It boasts a selection of over twenty pupusa fillings ($5.25-$7), ranging from fish and tomato to beans, cheese and loroco (an edible flower), allowing diners to explore flavors not commonly found in other pupusa-centric restaurants.
4385 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
720-327-8146
At this cozy, family-owned Salvadoran restaurant, Grandma does the cooking, and it's clear that a lot of love goes into the food. Each dish, from the tortas to the pupusas, is clearly prepared with care and attention to detail. Rich, cheesy and satisfying, the pupusas are also very affordable, priced around $4.50 each. Just remember to stop by an ATM before you visit, because the eatery is also cash-only.
8890 East Colfax Avenue
303-322-1354
tacosacapulco.com
Driving along East Colfax near Delmar Parkway, you'll see a small, unassuming shack with “Pupusas y Tacos" written in bright-red letters on the side. If you see it and don't stop, just know that you've made a grave mistake. Tacos Acapulco serves up some of the best pupusas in the city (its tacos are stellar, too). Handmade, griddled to order and priced around $4, they have a fresh and crispy exterior and a rich melted-cheese filling. The masa is pressed thinner here than at other places, making for an ideal ratio of filling and dough, and the curtido helps cut through the richness of the dish.