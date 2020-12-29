These Chefs Are Sending Home Comfort in the Form of Lasagna

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Lasagna styles vary from chef to chef, but it's always warming and comforting and perfect for big meals at home. Do you like a thick and meaty lasagna oozing with cheese and ground beef? Or maybe you prefer a delicate tomato cream sauce speckled with fresh ricotta and thick, tender noodles. Béchamel makes an appearance in some versions, as does Bolognese sauce, Italian sausage, pesto and other tasty ingredients. These nine restaurants and delivery kitchens are making delicious take-and-bake lasagnas and meal kits to feed your whole family.

Alex's Deli

Delivery Only

303-901-6443

This small eatery has served the students and staff of the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Lakewood for two years, but this year owner Michelle Hernandez switched to doing just delivery. While she changes the small menu weekly, but the family-sized lasagna meal is always available for $40. The lasagna rolls are filled with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan and topped with sweet Italian sausage and red sauce loaded with ground beef. The meal kit also includes four rolls and a salad and feeds about four people. Everything Hernandez makes is cooked in small batches each day. See the menu on the Alex's Deli Facebook page, then text your order by 8 a.m. for late afternoon and early evening delivery in the Denver metro area.

EXPAND Big Red F has put together these tasty pans for its latest pop-up at Jax Fish House. The Lasagna Project

The Lasagna Project

All Jax Fish House locations

The Big Red F restaurant group, which runs all the Jax Fish House and Post Brewing Co. locations, has been running a number of fun pop-ups from its eateries, including the Chicken Tender Project and the Philly Cheesesteak Project. The latest take-home adventure is the Lasagna Project, located at all of the Jax Fish House eateries in LoDo, Boulder, Fort Collins, Glendale and Colorado Springs. Each lasagna "basket" comes with a crisp Caesar salad, garlic bread, dessert, a red-checkered tablecloth, a romantic candle and a Spotify playlist to listen to while you dine. Choose from the three-meat lasagna with roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and a Bolognese of ground lamb, Polidori Italian pork sausage and Niman Ranch beef, or the roasted veggie lasagna with delicata squash, fennel, oyster mushrooms, kale, caramelized onions, ricotta, mozzarella, grana padano, roasted tomato marinara and fresh basil. Order your feast onlline by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesdays for Friday pick up or delivery; the two-to-four person basket is $60 and the four-to-eight person basket is $115. As a bonus, each meal comes with the option to donate money to help prepare trays of lasagna for people experiencing food insecurity in the the communities where each Jax is located.

EXPAND The takeout lasagna offerings from il posto in RiNo. Annie Dent

Il Posto and Vero

2601 Larimer Street and 2669 Larimer Street

303-394-0100

Italian chef Andrea Frizzi know better than to mess with his mama's lasagna recipe. At his two RiNo eateries, Frizzi is building homestyle lasagna with tomato sugo, pork ragu, béchamel and grana padano for a take-and-bake dish you can enjoy at home. Call Il Posto to order yours for $24. For more choices, visit Vero, inside the Denver Central Market, to pick up lasagna with pork, ricotta and spinach, or acorn squash with gorgonzola. These are selling on a first-come, first-served basis, so go early the day you're craving one.

EXPAND The new lasagna from Jovanina's downtown. Jovanina's Broken Italian

Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake Street

720-541-7721

The Take & Make menu just launched at the this LoHi eatery and includes a ten-layer lasagna loaded with ricotta, fontina, mozzarella, basil-arugula-spinach pesto and either vegetarian marinara sauce or a hearty elk Bolognese. The lasagna comes in two sizes, at $28 for two people or $65 for a six-person pan. Order online or call the restaurant; request pick-up or delivery every Wednesday through Sunday starting at 4 p.m.

Lasagna Locale

Delivery only

303-868-8210

This small operation was started by husband and wife team Scott and Ieva Burnham. After Scott lost his job as an executive chef because of the pandemic, the pair decided to launch Lasagna Locale out of a commissary kitchen to deliver lasagna and other dishes to Denver. All sauces are made from scratch from original recipes created by Scott. Options, all at $30 for four to six servings, a rich Bolognese sauce or vegetarian lasagna, with gluten-free pasta available on request. Text or email (lasagnalocale@gmail.com) your order or send a direct message on Facebook. Check Lasagna Locale's Facebook page for weekly updates.

EXPAND Lasagna as imagined by Lou's Italian Specialties. Hip Photo

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing Street

720-287-3642

Bring home a hearty take-and-bake dinner made by Lou's Italian Specialties in Five Points. Options include a meat Bolognese lasagna with herbed ricotta, and a vegetable lasagna with eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach, mozzarella, herbed ricotta and marinara. Each pan serves four to six people and runs $45 for the meat lasagna and $40 for the vegetarian option. If you need even more lasagna, you can pick up trays big enough for ten to twenty people, if you order 72 hours in advance. Lasagnas are also available at owner Josh Pollock's other eatery, Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, at the Stanley Marketplace at 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora.

Bring home a platter of lasagna for the whole family from Mici Handcrafted Italian. Mici Handcrafted Italian

Mici Handcrafted Italian

Multiple Locations

Pick up a fully-assembled lasagna from one of five Mici locations in metro Denver. This lasagna is made with the eatery's signature Tuscan-style meat sauce, mozzarella, layers of tender noodles and a few secret ingredients. Order this take-and-bake dish cooked or uncooked (a great option to freeze for future meals) to heat up at home. The large-format lasagna is big enough for twelve to twenty servings and costs $110. Reserve at least 24 hours in advance by ordering on Mici's website.

Olivia

290 South Downing Street

303-999-0395

This silky lasagna should be on everyone's list of must-haves for 2021. Chef Ty Leon takes two days to make the rich, beefy Bolognese sauce that goes into the dish, which also includes layers of fontina mornay sauce and house-made pasta. Two sizes serve either two to three people or four to six, and you can order just the lasagna or a meal kit that also comes with two giant take-and-bake cookies, salad and a bottle of wine picked out by co-owner Austin Carson. Prices range from $30 to $95; place your order online for pick-up at the restaurant.

Parisi Pizzeria, Trattoria e Vino

4401 Tennyson Street

303-561-0234

Head to this Berkeley staple for a family-sized lasagna Bolognese. The $42 order comes with a house Caesar salad and bread and serves about four people. Order online for pick-up at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Each pan is made to order, so expect a wait time once your order is place.