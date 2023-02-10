These Six Women Are Making a Big Impact on the Colorado Distillery Scene

With a great deal of innovation, passion and high-quality craftsmanship, Colorado distillers have put the state on the map when it comes to a thriving spirits scene. We asked some of the influential women in the state's distilling industry about how they got started, the state of Colorado spirits and more.
What inspired you to get into the distilling industry?
Laura Walters, head distiller, Ironton Distillery: I fell in love with the history of wine after taking an intro to wine course at Oregon State. Shortly after that, I switched my degree to fermentation science. I switched over to the distilled spirits game when I moved to Colorado, and couldn't be happier with the decision!
Kallyn Romero, co-founder, Ironton Distillery: My love of the food and beverage scene.
Loren Matthews, founder, Elevation 5003 Distillery in Fort Collins: I had been working in the brewing industry for fifteen years and knew it was time to try something new. There is a natural process progression from brewing into distilling, so I started dabbling in home distilling and immediately fell in love with the process. The art and science of distilling is fascinating. It was an opportunity for me to bring new and innovative flavors to the market.
Heather Bean, owner and distiller, Syntax Distillery in Greeley: I always joke that living the corporate engineering life drove me to drink, so being a good engineer, I decided to start a distillery to support my new habit. Like most good jokes, there's more than a grain of truth in it. But really, running a small, grain-to-glass distillery appeals to me a lot because I get to wear a lot of different hats and live the curious jack(ass)-of-all-trades life that I was made for.
Meagan Miller, co-founder, Talnua Distillery in Arvada: My husband, Patrick, and I honeymooned in Ireland in 2011 and got our first sips of single pot still whiskey — Red Breast Cask Strength, to be exact — and we were hooked. Every year, we went back to Ireland and were bringing back suitcases full of whiskeys we couldn’t get in America. Being in barley country here in Colorado, we set out to make American single pot still whiskey using Colorado barley and Irish distilling traditions.
Karen Hoskin, founder, Montanya Distillers in Crested Butte: I have a lifelong passion for premium rum. Before I opened my own distillery, I visited Guatemala and learned about the tradition of distilling rum in the mountains. I realized I could bring that tradition back with me, and started distilling rum here in Colorado.
Walters: The Colorado spirits scene is such an amazing community! Everyone is so hospitable! It is a small world we are a part of, and we are all very supportive of each other, which is super refreshing.
Matthews: It can be described as vibrant and thriving, with a rich tradition of producing high-quality, innovative spirits using locally sourced ingredients. Colorado is home to a growing number of craft distilleries. We’re producing a wide range of spirits with locally grown crops and unique distilling techniques to create spirits that truly reflect Colorado. The state is also home to a thriving cocktail culture, with many bars and restaurants showcasing and embracing the best of Colorado’s distilled spirits in creative and unique ways.
Bean: I think it's getting better all the time. When we started up in 2010, a lot of people would come in asking things like, "Is this even legal? Can it make you blind?" People hadn't heard of craft distilleries, and they certainly didn't quite trust them. Now I think the scene has worked up to being fun and vibrant. It's still not quite as known/accepted as craft brewing, obviously, but the following and appreciation keeps improving, and it's great to see.
Miller: Colorado producers are making a name for themselves, and Colorado is becoming quite a destination for spirits tourism. Some producers are reaching that ten-year age mark, and we are seeing some amazing whiskeys being released. The Colorado Spirits Trail has also helped with tourism to each of our tasting rooms and allows consumers to explore our state’s offerings in the spirits world.
Hoskin: The Colorado spirit scene is vibrant. Colorado easily embraced craft spirits because of its history with beer and wine. It's been an amazing place to be a part of the growing craft spirits industry, beginning when we were one of the first on the scene in 2008.
Walters: At Ironton, we make a wide variety of products with locally sourced ingredients and partnerships.
Matthews: Elevation 5003 is a female-owned and -operated, small-batch, grain-to-bottle distillery. Our focus is on producing high-quality spirits while minimizing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices. And most important, we have fun!
Bean: We embrace our weird at Syntax. We like to do things our own way, stay authentic, stay sustainable, and not worry too much about trying to take over the world while we do it. We're 100 percent grain-to-glass and have never been otherwise, and we take using local ingredients seriously. We even grow many of the herbs and spices for our cocktail bar. The distillery is located in a 115-year-old historic grain elevator, which we're slowly and laboriously restoring. There are a whole lot of ways to make more money faster, but it's about the journey, right?
Miller: Talnua is the first distillery outside of Ireland fully dedicated to single pot still whiskey, meaning that we use unmalted (or raw) barley in our mashbill.
Hoskin: Montanya has been changing paradigms since the day we opened. We were the first female-owned and B Corp-certified distillery in Colorado. We've been setting a standard for quality and responsible business since 2008.
Walters: I am always drawn to cocktails I can make easily at home. I love a good gin and tonic, and our Ponderosa gin makes for a mean one! I am also a sucker for an espresso martini with our coffee liqueur. And, of course, you can't go wrong with an Old Fashioned.
Matthews: My go-to cocktail has always been an Old Fashioned! However, I’m always up for trying a restaurant or bar’s signature or experimental cocktail. There are some fantastic cocktails out there, and I’m always looking for new flavor combinations.
Bean: I'm pretty much a purist and like my spirits straight. I think that's a good quality in a distiller, because I want to enjoy my spirits as is, without adding something that might mask a lack of quality. If I'm going to have a cocktail, I usually don't go for anything more complicated than a smoked Old Fashioned (light on the sugar) or a Manhattan on the dry side. My partner, Jeff, is more the cocktail guy, and he says that we sling a lot of Basilisks in the warm months, when we grow our own big crop of basil on the patio — and of course it's made with our spirits. Spring can't come soon enough, and here's the recipe: 6 fresh basil leaves muddled with 1/2-1 shot of simple syrup, to taste. Add 1/2 shot lemon juice, 1 shot white rum or gin, pour into a tall glass with ice and top with club soda and stir.
Miller: Oh, that’s easy: If I’m not going for a neat pour of our whiskey, I go for our Lemon Espresso Old Fashioned. The fun thing is that our cocktail program changes every few weeks, and there’s always something fun to try.
Hoskin: A current seasonal favorite is our Maple Old Fashioned, which features our Oro Rum, organic maple syrup and housemade cardamom-grapefruit bitters, and is served in a cherry-bark smoked glass.
Walters: The community and the ability to be creative every day.
Matthews: There are a lot of great things about owning a distillery. If I had to pick the best part, I would choose the people. I’ve met some of the most amazing folks through the distillery. There is a huge sense of community in the distilling industry, and we’re all rooting each other on.
Bean: Though it can certainly feel overwhelming at times to go feral and off of the accepted small-biz script, I like the flexibility to go my own way and not always be tied to meeting outside expectations that may not be my own priorities. I also very much love not doing the same thing day after day. One day may be welding, followed by writing, design engineering, bookkeeping or turning a wrench. Frequently there's a whole lot mashed up in one day. I'd say that working any fourteen-hour day keeps me out of trouble — except that there's an unlimited supply of booze in the building.
Miller: Each day is different and presents its own challenges and learning opportunities. I don’t go a day without learning something new, which is exciting. I also love the camaraderie of this industry and working so closely with other small-business owners to grow the distilling tradition in Colorado.
Hoskin: Working with the incredibly talented staff at Montanya. They raise the bar every day with the quality of their work.