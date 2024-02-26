These Colorado Distillers Won Big at the World Whiskies Awards

adding that over the years, the whiskey scene has really started to come into its own. “The quality of spirits coming out of the state is only getting better and better, and people are starting to take notice of Colorado as a world-class player in the whiskey industry."

The Arvada distillery is

“It’s amazing to be listed alongside the peers in our industry.”

Breckenridge Distillery's Port Cask Finish Whiskey won multiple honors at this year's awards.

Laws Whiskey House was honored for its Four Grain Cask Strength Bourbon.

in Boulder in the Single Cask Single Malt category for its Wallace Collection Peated Malt;

in Colorado Springs, which was named Whiskey Brand Innovator of the Year; and Greg Metze of

in Fort Collins, who took the title of Master Distiller/Master Blender of the Year.