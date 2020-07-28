 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Feeling cooped up? Starting this week, you'll be able to enjoy beer and chicken on the Wynkoop's expanded patio.
Denver's Oldest Brewpub Puts the Coop Into Wynkoop

Mark Antonation | July 28, 2020 | 10:46am
Denver's oldest brewpub will soon launch downtown's newest dining option. On July 29, the Wynkoop Brewing Company will debut a concept called the Coop Chicken + Beer, serving fried and rotisserie chicken, plus chicken sandwiches, chicken salad, chicken pizza and plenty of sides and desserts that are part of the typical chicken dinner experience.

The Coop will use the Wynkoop's Mercantile Room as its home base and will have its own entrance on Wynkoop Street (in addition to access through the main restaurant). Amanda Young, director of operations for Breckenridge-Wynkoop (which owns the brewpub), says it's a great way to utilize space that has been sitting vacant since the coronavirus pandemic began, as well as a way to introduce some new food to LoDo.

Young started her career as an executive chef, and she's in charge of the Coop's new menu. "We're always going to have rotisserie chicken and fried chicken, but the rest of the menu will change regularly," she says. "And we're trying to incorporate as many Colorado farms as possible."

Both the fried and rotisserie chicken will be available as half or whole birds, as well as in sandwiches. Young says that while fried chicken is very popular right now, roasted chicken gives customers more options and also gives the kitchen the opportunity to get creative with chicken-based dishes.

Menus will be online only, with QR codes posted in the dining room, and there will also be grab-and-go options — salads, sandwiches and desserts — available. The Wynkoop is calling the Coop a pop-up restaurant, although the company hasn't yet set an end date.

The Wynkoop currently has eleven different beers on tap, all of which are available in 32-ounce Crowlers to take out along with your chicken order.

Starting Wednesday, July 29, the Coop Chicken + Beer will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1634 18th Street. The brewpub also has expanded outdoor seating on Wynkoop Street, so that you can relax and enjoy your beer and bird in the open air. Call 303-297-2700 for details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

