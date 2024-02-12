Yuan Wonton Announces New Daytime Hours Following Exit of Thuy by PKR

The setup allowed the businesses to share the costs of operating a brick-and-mortar store, and the three-in-one powerhouse landed on our list of the ten best new restaurants to open in 2023.
But in late January, Thuy by PKR announced its exit from 2878 Fairfax Street — just days after Wong was named a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef, Mountain Region for the second time.
Wong has stayed quiet about the news until now. But today, February 12, she posted a lengthy Instagram announcement:
Already five months into this B&M, we didn’t know what (but expected to endure) different iterations of what this space would be.Sweets and Sourdough will also continue to serve out of the space, though it has made some changes, too. It's now offering dine-in lunch on Saturdays and Sundays with a lineup of soup, salad and sandwich specials.
Denver — starting March 5 you’ve got a new brekky/lunch spot. Yuan Wonton’s operating hours will be consistent across the board: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As many of you now know, recently, Thuy by PKR announced their closure & departure from our space here on Fairfax St. We’ve remained silent about their abrupt departure out of consideration from one business owner to another on how difficult it would be for any business owner to make the decision to close their doors.
With this concept intended as a three-way split, that three-way split included shared responsibilities of the extensive costs that come with owning a business & running a restaurant - overhead, utilities, taxes, rent, operating costs, COGS, maintenance. It’s a fair statement to say that for every employee hired, it’s a given to expect an automatic upwards of $1,000+ in payroll taxes, FAMLI, unemployment taxes, & insurance costs per month/per employee - in addition to their established rates.
In order to maintain financial responsibilities, we’ve made the decision to push forward with new operating hours & with the intent of prioritizing a more sustainable & reasonable operation for our business model, & one that will not amplify the already stressful environment on our team that this industry naturally provides. The goal is to provide an environment for our team that is balanced, enjoyable, challenging, uplifting, & especially one that is secure.
Expect our menu items to continue changing on the regular, because our vault of ideas are never ending. Tuesdays will include inserts from our recent Bánh mì & Wontons pop up, including other Vietnamese specialties from [sous chef NgocAnh Nguyen] @unevenpinkies, but also, look for upcoming monthly supper clubs with local guest chefs & Chifa nights with myself & our very own [chef Caroline Zubiate] @___carolinazubiate.
We are ever so thankful for your relentless support. We look forward to figuring out this next iteration with you, Denver.
For more information, follow @yuanwonton and @sweetsandsourdough on Instagram.