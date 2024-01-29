 Pho King Rapidos Closes Denver Brick and Mortar Thuy By PKR | Westword
Pho King Rapidos Closes Thuy by PKR in Park Hill

Fans can still get a taste of smoked brisket pho, chicken over rice, garlic noodles and more at its stall inside Avanti.
January 29, 2024
Thuy by PKR had been serving pho on Sundays in Park Hill.
Thuy by PKR had been serving pho on Sundays in Park Hill. Thuy by PKR/Instagram
Pho King Rapidos got its start as a food truck that racked up accolades, including being named Best Food Truck in Westword's 2021 Best of Denver.

Last year brought some big changes for the business. Owners Long Nguyen and Shauna Seaman decided to park the truck for good and move into a stall inside Avanti at 3200 Pecos Street.

They also introduced a new concept at their first brick-and-mortar. Thuy by PKR was named for Nguyen's mother and was part of a collaboration with another popular food truck, Yuan Wonton, and bakery Sweets and Sourdough. "We're pushing as hard as we can to get open," Nguyen told Westword last May. "Just the same things you hear with a lot of other openings — delays with permitting, inspections, general contractors, stuff like that. We're hoping for this summer and being fluid, trying to stay afloat. It's a little challenging, for sure...but it's really been a fun and exciting experience collaborating with the three of us."
click to enlarge a food hall stall with a blue bear mascot painted on a wall
Fans of Pho King Rapidos can still find its pho and more at Avanti.
Molly Martin
The three-in-one venture didn't end up opening until last September, but for the last few months, Thuy by PKR, Yuan Wonton and Sweets and Sourdough all shared the space at 2878 Fairfax Street, operating at different times on different days. The innovative approach even landed the place on our list of the ten best new restaurants that opened in 2023.

Thuy by PKR was serving dinner two nights a week at the space, as well as pho on Sundays. But "Thuy by PKR is closed," according to a January 29 Instagram post. "Thank you Denver."

The simple message may mark the end for that brick-and-mortar, but Pho King Rapidos at Avanti lives on. The current menu there includes smoked brisket pho along with other fan favorites like lemongrass chicken over garlic ginger rice, chopped cheese egg rolls and a pho banh mi sandwich.

Pho King Rapidos is located inside Avanti at 3200 Pecos Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit pkr-denver.com.
