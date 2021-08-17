First Look: Mazel Tov! Zaidy's Deli Debuts at New Location

Where: 600 South Holly Street Suite 114
When: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
For more information: Visit zaidysdeli.com
Another common phrase: "The parking." At the now vacant Cherry Creek address of 121 East First Avenue, parking was a pain point for many loyal customers. Not so at the new space, which has a huge parking lot out front for hungry fans of pastrami on rye, matzoh ball soup and black-and-white cookies.
The interior is more spacious as well, with added booths and tables as well as a patio with extra seating out front. A space dubbed Zaidy's Next Door will become a bakery and market showcasing the fresh bagels, challah, rugelach and more made by Beth, "the queen of Jewish baking in Denver," according to Joel — although you can get a taste of her baked goods now at the walk-up counter in the restaurant.
The opening ceremony began with a blessing from Rabbi Richard Rheins, the same rabbi who married Joel and his wife, Tiffany, seven years ago. "Zaidy's is a place where we come in for blessings, for nourishment, for food, as well as for the soul and the spirit," he began. "The community needs Zaidy's." Then the rabbi, along with the four owners hung the mezuzah, a small case containing a kosher scroll with a prayer handwritten on parchment by a scribe, in the doorway, as "a reminder of love in our world."
After words of thanks for customers and the staff, many of whom are new to Zaidy's, the owners cut a red ribbon tied on the door, declaring to the small crowd gathered outside that it was, finally, time to come inside Zaidy's to eat once again.
including Gerard's son Jason, heartbroken, there is comfort in knowing this longtime Jewish deli is back in fine form.
"Zaidy" means grandfather in Yiddish. "The name Zaidy's evoked family, food, friendship," Gerard explains, "and I think that was the hallmark of Zaidy's, and I know it will be in the future."
The opening of this location isn't so much a new start as it is an "incarnation," Gerard says, of both himself and the original. Its debut in this location was a reunion with a longtime standby, reenergized and a little shinier than before, but still the same at its core.
That appreciation for what made Zaidy's special is close to Max's heart as well. When you walk into Zaidy's, he notes, "all of a sudden, you begin to realize you're looking at a fine piece of art. And when it's an original, you can see the brushstrokes. At Zaidy's, you can see the brushstrokes."
"I'm thrilled that this name will be carried on long after I'm gone," Gerard concludes.
And so are we. Mazel tov!