Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

First Look: Mazel Tov! Zaidy's Deli Debuts at New Location

August 17, 2021 12:16PM

You can't go wrong with a classic deli sandwich at Zaidy's.
You can't go wrong with a classic deli sandwich at Zaidy's. Jeff Fierberg
click to enlarge You can't go wrong with a classic deli sandwich at Zaidy's. - JEFF FIERBERG
You can't go wrong with a classic deli sandwich at Zaidy's.
Jeff Fierberg
What: Zaidy's Deli

Where: 600 South Holly Street Suite 114

When: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

For more information: Visit zaidysdeli.com
click to enlarge Zaidy's founder Gerard Rudofsky and new owners Beth Ginsberg, Max Appel and Joel Appel cut the ribbon on the new location August 17. - MOLLY MARTIN
Zaidy's founder Gerard Rudofsky and new owners Beth Ginsberg, Max Appel and Joel Appel cut the ribbon on the new location August 17.
Molly Martin
What we saw: The August 17 grand opening of Zaidy's Deli in its new Hilltop location felt like a family reunion. Hugs and smiles were all around as friends, family and fans of the original, which opened downtown in 1985 and moved to Cherry Creek in 1992, gathered outside for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Mazel tov!" said a women walking up as she greeted Max Appel, who owns the new location along with his son Joel Appel and Beth Ginsberg, owner of Trompeau Bakery on South Broadway and former owner of The Bagel Store (now Rosenberg's Kosher on South Monaco Parkway); founder Gerald Rudofsky is also a partner.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Another common phrase: "The parking." At the now vacant Cherry Creek address of 121 East First Avenue, parking was a pain point for many loyal customers. Not so at the new space, which has a huge parking lot out front for hungry fans of pastrami on rye, matzoh ball soup and black-and-white cookies.

The interior is more spacious as well, with added booths and tables as well as a patio with extra seating out front. A space dubbed Zaidy's Next Door will become a bakery and market showcasing the fresh bagels, challah, rugelach and more made by Beth, "the queen of Jewish baking in Denver," according to Joel  — although you can get a taste of her baked goods now at the walk-up counter in the restaurant.

The opening ceremony began with a blessing from Rabbi Richard Rheins, the same rabbi who married Joel and his wife, Tiffany, seven years ago. "Zaidy's is a place where we come in for blessings, for nourishment, for food, as well as for the soul and the spirit," he began. "The community needs Zaidy's." Then the rabbi, along with the four owners hung the mezuzah, a small case containing a kosher scroll with a prayer handwritten on parchment by a scribe, in the doorway, as "a reminder of love in our world."

After words of thanks for customers and the staff, many of whom are new to Zaidy's, the owners cut a red ribbon tied on the door, declaring to the small crowd gathered outside that it was, finally, time to come inside Zaidy's to eat once again.
click to enlarge Zaidy's new location is roomier with plenty of parking. - MOLLY MARTIN
Zaidy's new location is roomier with plenty of parking.
Molly Martin
What surprised us: Nothing. And that's kind of the point. After a closure that left many, including Gerard's son Jason, heartbroken, there is comfort in knowing this longtime Jewish deli is back in fine form.

"Zaidy" means grandfather in Yiddish. "The name Zaidy's evoked family, food, friendship," Gerard explains, "and I think that was the hallmark of Zaidy's, and I know it will be in the future."

The opening of this location isn't so much a new start as it is an "incarnation," Gerard says, of both himself and the original. Its debut in this location was a reunion with a longtime standby, reenergized and a little shinier than before, but still the same at its core.

That appreciation for what made Zaidy's special is close to Max's heart as well. When you walk into Zaidy's, he notes, "all of a sudden, you begin to realize you're looking at a fine piece of art. And when it's an original, you can see the brushstrokes. At Zaidy's, you can see the brushstrokes."
"I'm thrilled that this name will be carried on long after I'm gone," Gerard concludes.

And so are we. Mazel tov! 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation