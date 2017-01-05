Artistic Director Kent Thompson Leaving DCPA Theatre Company

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Artistic Director Kent Thompson announced his resignation today, after twelve years at the helm of the DCPA Theatre Company. He will remain in the position until early March.

Westword profiled Thompson in 2015 as part of our 100 Colorado Creatives series.

"As a director, Kent has led more than 20 productions at the Theatre Company, most notably Kent Haruf’s Plainsong trilogy, Sweeney Todd, and numerous world premieres and Shakespearean productions during his tenure," stated DCPA CEO Janice Sinden, in a release. "We will miss his commitment to artistic excellence and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

After leaving, Thompson plans to write a book about professional directing and then look for a job with another theater company.

In a press release, he described his time with the organization as "a fulfilling and rewarding period of growth and achievement," and prided himself on working to diversify the company’s efforts and create a theater "that better reflects the communities we serve."

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has undergone major leadership transitions since longtime CEO Dan Ritchie announced his resignation in 2014 and was replaced by Scott Schiller, who took the position in early 2015 and stepped down a year later. Ritchie returned to the position and was replaced by Sinden, who served as Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff, in August.

