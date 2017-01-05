menu

Artistic Director Kent Thompson Leaving DCPA Theatre Company

R.I.P., Carrie Fisher: 34 Notes From Fans at Denver Art Museum Star Wars Show


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Artistic Director Kent Thompson Leaving DCPA Theatre Company

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 12:56 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Kent Thompson, artistic director of the DCPA Theater Company.
1
Kent Thompson, artistic director of the DCPA Theater Company.
DCPA
A A

Denver Center for the Performing Arts Artistic Director Kent Thompson announced his resignation today, after twelve years at the helm of the DCPA Theatre Company. He will remain in the position until early March.

Westword profiled Thompson in 2015 as part of our 100 Colorado Creatives series.

Related Stories

"As a director, Kent has led more than 20 productions at the Theatre Company, most notably Kent Haruf’s Plainsong trilogy, Sweeney Todd, and numerous world premieres and Shakespearean productions during his tenure," stated DCPA CEO Janice Sinden, in a release. "We will miss his commitment to artistic excellence and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

After leaving, Thompson plans to write a book about professional directing and then look for a job with another theater company.

In a press release, he described his time with the organization as "a fulfilling and rewarding period of growth and achievement," and prided himself on working to diversify the company’s efforts and create a theater "that better reflects the communities we serve."

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts has undergone major leadership transitions since longtime CEO Dan Ritchie announced his resignation in 2014 and was replaced by Scott Schiller, who took the position in early 2015 and stepped down a year later. Ritchie returned to the position and was replaced by Sinden, who served as Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff, in August.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >