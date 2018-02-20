Review: Benchmark's A Kid Like Jake Doesn't Kid Around

Alex is determined to get Jake, her four-year-old son, into a top kindergarten, and while Greg, her good-natured husband, supports the goal, he’s also trying to temper Alex’s increasingly obsessive approach to the application process. One concern is Jake’s love of princesses and all things girly, but preschool teacher Judy, who knows Jake well and has some influence in the kindergarten world, advises the family that in this day and age, their son’s proclivity for “gender variant play” is likely to be seen as a plus rather than a problem.

Daniel Pearle’s A Kid Like Jake is getting its regional premiere as Benchmark Theatre’s opener for the fledgling company’s second season; this is also Benchmark’s first production in its new home, the Lakewood venue it’s sharing with the Edge Theater. At first I wasn’t quite sure how to take this production. The last play I saw about affluent parents who’d do anything to get their kid into a top kindergarten was Eric Coble’s Bright Ideas, at the Avenue Theater in 2015, a hilarious parody of Macbeth in which a couple murders the mother whose name is one step above theirs on the list. The actor playing the doomed mother, who died with her face smothered in poisoned green pesto, was Benchmark co-founder Haley Johnson. I also wasn’t inclined to see a story about a boy who wanted to be Cinderella as particularly troubling; my grandsons happily swing from trees, make swords out of branches, and occasionally decorate their nails with polish or parade around in my white high heels.