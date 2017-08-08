Edge Theater Company Is on the Edge of a Big Change

Some theater companies preach, some educate, some exist simply to provide entertainment, whether big, brassy musicals or dated comedies with gentle jokes that go down easy. But the Edge Theater in Lakewood has a vibe all its own, presenting a roster of plays that surprise and often excite, from thrillers like Misery, a dramatization of Stephen King’s novel, to risky shows like The Nance or the musical Murder Ballad, skillfully pulled off with a live orchestra in a tiny acting space.

Artistic director Rick Yaconis chooses his repertoire by finding terrific directors like Warren Sherrill, of the acclaimed and now-defunct Paragon Theatre, and asking what they’ve always wanted to direct, or locating some of the area’s best actors — and that list includes his talented wife, co-director Patty Yaconis — and building a show around one of them. Or several, as when Emily Davies, Emma Messenger and Patty Yaconis had the place exploding with laughter as airline attendants in Mud Blue Sky. Audiences experience the same openness. When you arrive in the bright lobby flanked by small art galleries, Rick or Patty are there to welcome you, and you recognize several devoted season-ticket holders as you take your seat. There’s an array of good food after every first night, and the Edgy awards, voted on by audience members, are given out in a lively mock Oscar party at the end of each year.

The Edge is so special that it was shocking to learn that the Yaconises are handing over control of the space to a new company, Benchmark, helmed by actors Haley Johnson and Rachel Bouchard. After mounting three more plays this year and two in the spring, they will take off the rest of 2018 to reflect and recharge. They’ve been producing eight plays annually for the past seven years, and while they’ve managed to pay artists, they’ve never made enough to pay themselves, despite capacity attendance and some grant support.