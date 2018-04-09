BookBar's Drag Queen Story Time Goes National on Comedy Central Tonight

Comedy Central's The Opposition Show With Jordan Klepper is running a segment tonight, April 9, on Denver's own BookBar and its Drag Queen Story Time.

Drag Queen Story Time, a drag queen-hosted book reading for children and happy hour for adults, is a monthly feature at BookBar that's billed as a celebration of diversity and inclusiveness. The crew from The Opposition Show shot the February 8 edition, which was led by queens Shirley Delta Blow and Dixie Crystals.

BookBar will host a viewing part at 9:30 p.m. tonight at 4280 Tennyson Street.