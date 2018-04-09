 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
BookBar's Drag Queen Story Time is featured on Comedy Central's The Opposition Show With Jordan Klepper.
BookBar's Drag Queen Story Time is featured on Comedy Central's The Opposition Show With Jordan Klepper.
Shirley Delta Blow

BookBar's Drag Queen Story Time Goes National on Comedy Central Tonight

Westword Staff | April 9, 2018 | 1:09pm
AA

Comedy Central's The Opposition Show With Jordan Klepper  is running a segment tonight, April 9, on Denver's own BookBar and its Drag Queen Story Time.

Drag Queen Story Time, a drag queen-hosted book reading for children and happy hour for adults, is a monthly feature at BookBar that's billed as a celebration of diversity and inclusiveness. The crew from The Opposition Show shot the February 8 edition, which was led by queens Shirley Delta Blow and Dixie Crystals.

BookBar will host a viewing part at 9:30 p.m. tonight at 4280 Tennyson Street.

"We are so thrilled to not only be taking what we do to a national audience, but to also illustrate the impact that indie bookstores can have on communities and the importance of creating inclusive and diverse spaces," says BookBar owner Nicole Sullivan of tonight's segment.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >