BookBar's Drag Queen Story Time Goes National on Comedy Central Tonight

Comedy Central's The Opposition Show With Jordan Klepper is running a segment tonight, April 9, on Denver's own BookBar and its Drag Queen Story Time.
Drag Queen Story Time, a drag queen-hosted book reading for children and happy hour for adults, is a monthly feature at BookBar that's billed as a celebration of diversity and inclusiveness. The crew from The Opposition Show shot the February 8 edition, which was led by queens Shirley Delta Blow and Dixie Crystals.
BookBar will host a viewing part at 9:30 p.m. tonight at 4280 Tennyson Street.
"We are so thrilled to not only be taking what we do to a national audience, but to also illustrate the impact that indie bookstores can have on communities and the importance of creating inclusive and diverse spaces," says BookBar owner Nicole Sullivan of tonight's segment.
