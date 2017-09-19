Review: The Revolutionists and BETC Show the Power of Women

In a true feat of the imagination, playwright Lauren Gunderson re-creates the French Revolution in an entirely original form in The Revolutionists. Currently receiving its regional premiere with the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company, the play explores the Reign of Terror through the interactions of four women in 1793. Three of them are historical figures; the fourth, Marianne Angelle, is a composite representing the women of Saint-Domingue (now Haiti), who fought to free the island’s slaves and people of color during the same period. The other protagonists are feminist writer Olympe de Gouges; Charlotte Corday, who famously stabbed in the bath journalist-politician Jean-Paul Marat, advocate of the violent purge of anyone he considered a traitor; and Marie Antoinette, symbol of decadent royalty and the woman who supposedly said “Let them eat cake” when told the poor were hungry. (In fact, the quote is apocryphal.)

Not content with creating this small female prism for one of history’s largest and most sweeping events, Gunderson has set herself two more challenges. First, she makes the play funny: Act one is incredibly swift-moving and witty; the second still has laugh-out-loud moments, though it’s darkened by the looming presence of the guillotine. And while accomplishing all this, Gunderson also plays with form: The entire play is being created in front of our eyes by Olympe. Sometimes she hesitates, wavers, wonders if this shouldn’t be a musical. Or, as Marie Antoinette suggests, a romantic comedy — which, Marie points out, would pull in far bigger audiences. Or perhaps Olympe should scratch the idea of a play altogether and instead write a Declaration of the Rights of Women, something the real-life de Gouges actually did and which, along with other writings, cost her her life.

The other women have different ideas about the task. Charlotte just needs Olympe to write one line, a zinger to serve as her last words. Marie wants a rewrite of her life, to be represented as she sees herself, rather than as a loathed and caricatured queen. As for brave Marianne, she urges Olympe to write the overall narrative without flinching, the true and inspiring story of the struggle for freedom. Olympe may be terrified of the dangers of observation, as well as being sometimes petty and vain, but history and truth require no less, Marianne insists. Olympe knows this herself: “Story is the heartbeat of humanity,” she says early in the play, “and humanity gets really dark when the wrong stories are leading the people.” Miraculously, Gunderson pulls all this off with style and depth.