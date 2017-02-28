menu

Colorado Symphony's Summer Lineup Includes Live Score to La La Land

Colorado Symphony's Summer Lineup Includes Live Score to La La Land

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:45 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Colorado Symphony will perform the score at a screening of La La Land in July.
La La Land
A A

Perhaps you've been waiting until the crowds die down to see the award-winning film La La Land. Maybe you never planned to watch it but were inspired to after the cringe-inducing Academy Award snafu. Or possibly you've already watched it a dozen times and know every song by heart. Whatever the case, the Colorado Symphony will be screening the movie in its entirety this summer and playing the score live.

"La La Land is such a terrific film, and we're thrilled to perform the full movie score — especially this quickly after it runs in the theaters," says the orchestra's chief artistic officer, Anthony Pierce, in a statement.

As of now, the Colorado Symphony will be the only orchestra performing a live score to La La Land in the region, says Pierce. "Whether or not you saw it in the theaters, you'll get an even more dramatic effect seeing the full movie play on screen with live symphonic music."

The performance will take place Wednesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets will be available Friday, March 3, on the orchestra's website.

This summer, the Colorado Symphony will also present The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses, a symphonic rendition of some of the music from the Legend of Zelda video-game series on June 30 and July 1, and a sampling of the upcoming season of works on July 22, conducted by Colorado Symphony Music Director Designate Brett Mitchell. For more information, go to the Colorado Symphony website.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
