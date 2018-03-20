Review: The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide Is Hard, Rewarding Work

The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism With a Key to the Scriptures is one huge, nourishing and gut-punching wallop of an evening. Author Tony Kushner’s brilliant Angels in America is even longer at roughly seven hours, but most companies show it in two parts. Curious Theatre Company is presenting his Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide in an almost-four-hour gulp — longer, with the two intermissions.

The plot concerns Gus, a onetime longshoreman and union organizer, now retired, who says he has Alzheimer’s and is contemplating suicide. Gus has three children: labor attorney Empty, his quarrelsome daughter who’s determined to keep him alive; weak-willed son Pill, living with longtime partner Paul but in love with Eli, a rent boy; and Vito, a genuine working stiff.

Interesting as they are, the main characters are fairly unpleasant. If you’ve ever been part of the left, you recognize Gus, a formidable organizer and idealist who stiffens into self-righteous didacticism when faced with human need. He’s a terrible father, and his children aren’t very nice, either. Director Chip Walton was lucky to get Lawrence Hecht, with his authoritative presence and compelling voice, for the role of Gus. Dee Covington is a strong and appropriately unpleasant Empty; Vito, in an electrifying performance by Justin Walvoord, has an over-the-top temper. And then there’s Pill: I’m making a cheap pun here, but he is one. Of all the scenes in the play, I found those involving Pill (Matthew Schneck), Paul (Kirkaldy Myers) and Eli (Luke Sorge) the most irritating, despite a terrific early discussion between Pill and Eli regarding what the commodification of Eli’s body signifies about labor. This is not because Schneck, Myers and Sorge don’t turn in fine performances; they do. It’s because Paul is so needy that you can’t figure out why the other two love him, and as a result, the three men’s interchanges feel ungrounded. They’re also conducted at a high pitch of hysteria.

There are some absolutely fascinating lesser characters. Gus’s sister Clio — in a lovely, quietly controlled performance by Anne Oberbroeckling — has been a nun and also a member of the Shining Path, a guerrilla group in Peru guilty of appalling atrocities (as was the government they opposed). Maeve, Empty’s lover, is heavily pregnant by Vito, who was meant to just donate sperm but made his contribution more personally. She’s brainy, pretentious and floridly dramatic — and, as played by Karen Slack, the most vivid presence of the evening. Empty, more dedicated to her politics than her partner, ignores her. Shelle is a very small role, beautifully played by the indispensable Emily Paton Davies; she’s a sad, gentle young woman who comes to teach Gus how to commit suicide.