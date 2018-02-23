DiNK Announces 2018 Lineup

The Denver Independent Comics & Art Expo, celebrated as Denver's Best Comic Con in 2017, just announced its 2018 lineup. On the roster are Joe Kelly of I Kill Giants, Steve O'Barr of The Crow, Chuck Forsman of End of the F*cking World, Anna Vo of Fix My Head and our own Karl Christian Krumpholz.

While many other comic cons are focused on selfie ops, DiNK is a two-day event shining the spotlight on independent artists and celebrating everything DIY. Oh, and cannabis.