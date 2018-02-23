DiNK Announces 2018 Lineup

The Denver Independent Comics & Art Expo, celebrated as Denver's Best Comic Con in 2017, just announced its 2018 lineup. On the roster are Joe Kelly of I Kill Giants, Steve O'Barr of The Crow, Chuck Forsman of End of the F*cking World, Anna Vo of Fix My Head and our own Karl Christian Krumpholz.
While many other comic cons are focused on selfie ops, DiNK is a two-day event shining the spotlight on independent artists and celebrating everything DIY. Oh, and cannabis.
Here's the full list of guests:
Joe Kelly - I Kill Giants, Kid Savage, Deadpool, X-men
Jeff Lemire - Sweet Tooth - Essex County
Steve O'Barr - The Crow
Steven T Seagle - Ben 10, American Virgin, Sandman Mystery Theatre
Matt Kindt - Mind Mgmt
Howard Cruse - Gay Comix/Wendel
Chuck Forsman - End of the F*cking world
Amy Reeder - Rocket Girl
Jeffery Brown / Vader's little princess
Jim Mahfood - Grrl Scouts, Tank Girl, Clerks
Box Brown - Andre The Giant, Tetris
Gerhard - Cerebus
Tom Hart - Hutch Owen
Robert Goodin - Man Who Loved Breasts
Ben Passmore - Dayglowahole
Anna Vo - Fix My Head
Jorge Corona - No. 1 With a Bullet
Ally Shwed - Cats on Cats on Cats
Beem - The Family Trade
Heather Mahler - Featured DiNK artist
R.C. Harvey - The Art of the Comic Book
Leda Zawacki / Little Gods
Melanie Gilman - As the Crow Flies, Steven Universe
Karl Christian Krumpholz - Westword, 30 Miles of Crazy
Nick Seluk - The Awkward Yeti
Brian Gordon - Fowl Language
Daniell Corsetto - Girls With Slingshots
Shenanigans - Shens Comix
The event runs April 14 and 15 at the McNichols Building. Get tickets, $25, and more information at the DiNK Denver website.
