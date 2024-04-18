Married at First Sight Recap: Emily and Brennan Accuse Each Other of Cheating During Marriage

While the Married at First Sight cast revealed that almost everything that happened in the Denver season was fake, one thing that's certainly real is how much Emily and Brennan hate each other.
In the second part of the reunion special, Emily and Brennan couldn't say a word to one another without the conversation devolving into screams, insults and tears. But in the midst of the chaos, they both managed to spew accusations that the other spouse had been unfaithful during their marriage.
Emily said she saw texts Brennan sent the other husbands expressing that he wanted to have sex with her now ex-best friend Lily, who was featured on the show, and he slid into Clare's friend's DMs, all before the double-date debacle. In turn, Brennan accused Emily of trying to make out with his best friend and said she kissed another man at a bar.
Emily admitted that, saying she told Brennan when it happened, but the pair disputed pretty much every other claim made about each other. Clare threw in her own charge, too, saying Brennan "wanted to fuck my best friend" and "was fucking other people," which he denied.
“I think America is going to believe me, no offense," Emily said to Brennan's denial.
“You’re not a reality star!” he shouted back.
Here's what happened on the "Denver Reunion: Part Two" episode of Married at First Sight, which aired on April 17:
Emily and Brennan
In between allegations of infidelity, Emily and Brennan spent the episode arguing over who made more money, how many times they kissed, and whose fault it was that they stayed together for as long as they did. Brennan said he knew from week one that their relationship wouldn't work, but claimed that Emily held him "hostage" and threatened to make his life "a living hell" if he divorced her. Emily said that wasn't true.
On the bright side, Brennan finally admitted what he poorly hid the entire season: His issues with Emily stemmed from him not being physically attracted to her. “Because I wasn’t attracted to you and because I didn’t want a romantic relationship with you, that’s why I behaved the way I did," Brennan said. But Emily said she didn't believe that Brennan wasn't attracted to her: “I’m an 8.5 and you’re a 6. If you were at a bar, you’d never approach me.”
While Emily said she was choosing to stay single for now, Brennan said he's in a “very happy relationship" — to which Emily said, “I hope I find her, because I want to make sure I warn her to run."
Lauren and Orion
After divorcing on day thirteen of their marriage, Lauren and Orion reunited for a tense discussion of why their relationship failed so quickly. Ignoring Lauren's claim from last week that Orion only signed up for the show to promote his Indigenous community, Orion confessed that he dropped out of the process too early. He said he thought the marriage could have worked if he hadn't run away, and apologized for "taking sex off the table" when he found out Lauren had sex before being matched on the show: “I fucked up in that conversation," he said.
Still frustrated with her ex-husband's hot-and-cold behavior, Lauren said she was only "sad about the partner I was matched with" and that she didn't care to speak to or be friends with Orion. “I wish him nothing more than what he deserves,” she said, waving off the host when he asked her what that meant, calling it “an Orion move.”
Relationship Experts
Facing the all-time least successful season of the show's seventeen-season run, the relationship "experts" behind Married at First Sight took the reunion as an opportunity to interrogate the contestants on why they tried to game the process. The women blamed their part on following their husbands' leads and not wanting to upset their fragile relationships. The men offered no explanations, but apologized for lying. The dynamic resembled children being scolded in the principal's office.
“You disrespected this show," the host snapped at one point. "You disrespected the people who watch it, you disrespected the people who work for this show. Everybody was a part of this deception."
To continue being disrespected, tune in to the actual final episode of Married at First Sight, on Wednesday, April 24, for a surprise "where are they now" special.