Axis Pilates Plans to Shake Up the Pilates Community

There’s a lot of potential inside 2,000 square feet of gym space. So much potential that well-known fitness and Pilates guru Heather Willer plans to offer more than 35 classes a week in the newly renovated Axis Pilates, beginning Saturday, September 16.

The building, located at 1138 East Sixth Avenue, was formerly the Corner Studio. Willer previously rented space from the owners before making plans to take over ownership back in May. With a background in setting up Pilates franchises for Club Pilates Colorado as the Colorado director, Willer had an immediate vision for what she wanted to see in her new club without ever closing its doors. Over the course of two months, Willer quietly and quickly transitioned the Corner Studio into Axis Pilates.

“The old owners created a really sturdy group within the Pilates community, and I haven’t lost any clients since taking over,” Willer says. “I immediately brought on more staff and added three times as many classes, and we’re still looking to enhance and expand."