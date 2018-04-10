Hopeful Gallerist Esteban Peralta Wants to Be a Good Neighbor First

Esteban Peralta lives in the same La Alma/Lincoln Park neighborhood where he grew up, back when it was known simply as the Westside. He later moved to Texas, where he engaged with the pioneering artist communities in Austin and San Antonio, and observed the same kind of building boom that’s currently overtaking Denver’s RiNo district.

Now he wants to open Peralta Projects — a contemporary DIY gallery in his garage. But first he's asking his neighbors for feedback, because he’s seen what happens to frontiers pioneered by artists and newfangled small businesses, then taken over by commercial outfits...or worse.

Denizens of the neighborhood are invited to fill out an online survey through the end of April; if the neighbors respond positively, Peralta Projects will open in June with an exhibit of works by three Denver artists (Theresa Anderson, Amber Cobb and Dustin Young) and three Texas-based artists (Hector Hernandez, Cruz Ortiz and Kristy Perez). That’s a big move in an area already toned up by its proximity to Denver's Art District on Santa Fe.