Gentrification Is No Laughing Matter — Unless You're at Ink! Coffee

Gentrification is a serious issue for many Denverites, who feel that the surge of expensive new apartment buildings and businesses in formerly low-rent neighborhoods has driven out longtime residents, leaving fewer and fewer affordable options. Classism and racism go hand in hand with gentrification, opponents of unfettered growth claim.

So perhaps gentrification humor is the wrong way to sell coffee.

Ink! Coffee posted a sign outside its shop at 2851 Larimer Street this morning that read "Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014." The sign has since disappeared; comments on Facebook suggest that a skateboarder may have absconded with it — or perhaps the flood of complaints, both at the shop and on social media, convinced Ink management that the sign was in poor taste.