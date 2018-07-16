Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

Novelist Colleen Hoover is all over Denver's literary scene this week, first with a reading and signing at the Tattered Cover and then with the presentation of the first iteration of the city's newest literary conference. But there are more noteworthy events to put on the books, from poetry at Lighthouse to an appearance by Colorado author Gregory Hill to longtime novelist Joanne Greenberg's stop at BookBar. This week, you don’t have to ask what’s going on; just ask yourself how much awesome you can handle.

Colleen Hoover, All Your Perfects

Tuesday, July 17, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$16 (includes a copy of the new book and a reserved spot in line)

Number-one New York Times best-selling author Colleen Hoover will discuss and sign her newest novel, All Your Perfects, at the Tattered Cover; the book is a tour-de-force story of a troubled marriage and the forgotten promise that just might be the thing to save it. US Weekly approves, declaring that “no one writes a gut-wrenching tale quite like bestselling author Colleen Hoover.”

Conundrum Press

Gregory Hill, Zebra Skin Shirt

Wednesday, July 18, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

Colorado Book Award-winning author Gregory Hill (East of Denver) returns to the Tattered Cover on Colfax for a reading of his latest book, the last in the Strattford County trilogy. Zebra Skin Shirt has been called “the first great smart-ass existential science-fiction contemporary western of the 21st century.” Political cartoonist Mike Keefe dubs it “part mystery, part Steven-Wright stand-up routine, part Einsteinian thought experiment,” which adds up to something super-cool. It’s just math.

EXPAND Facebook

Book Bonanza

Friday, July 20, and Saturday, July 21

Denver Marriott Tech Center

4900 South Syracuse Street

Tickets $50

It’s the inaugural year of romance novelist Colleen Hoover’s “literary extravaganza,” Denver’s newest book conference. The majority of the authors attending and presenting at the convention (a full list of the best-selling folks are available on the Book Bonanza Facebook page) work primarily in contemporary romance and new- adult genres, but all flavors of fiction will be represented. Come out for this first edition of what promises to be a rewarding annual book-lovers’ event. And speaking of rewarding: All proceeds from this year’s Book Bonanza will go to support Safehouse Denver, an organization that provides emergency shelter, counseling and advocacy for victims of domestic violence. Head to the Denver Marriott Tech Center to do some good not just for your bookshelf, but also for local families in crisis.

Black Radish Books

Barbara Tomash, PRE-

Saturday, July 21, 5 p.m.

Lighthouse Writers Workshop

1515 Race Street

Free for members, $10 for non-members

Join Denver’s Lighthouse Writers Workshop in welcoming poet Barbara Tomash, author of PRE-, a 2018 poetry collection that Publishers Weekly says is “enigmatic yet welcoming,” and praises for illuminating “hidden relationships buried in language.” The Tattered Cover will be on hand to sell books, so you can get a copy signed while you enjoy drinks and snacks provided by Lighthouse. Registration is required.

McMania Publishing

Joanne Greenberg, All I’ve Done for You

Sunday, July 22, 1 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Author Joanne Greenberg, who broke out with in 1964 with I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, comes to BookBar to read from and sign her twentieth novel, All I’ve Done for You. The new book is an intriguing tale of family, betrayal and stained legacy, told from the perspective of the ghost of a respected grandmother following her suicide, who now watches how the secret life she led affects both her family and the town in which they must still live.