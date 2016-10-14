Galleries: New Shows at Museo de las Americas, Pon Pon, CPAC and Dateline

Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, "Fruit Loops Landscape." CPAC

This weekend you can explore a colorful survey of traditional indigenous textiles at the Museo de las Americas or take in the most contemporary examples of contemporary art at Dateline — and that's not all. Here's a sampling of what's new at Denver galleries.

Museo de las Americas

A Mano/By Hand

Museo de las Americas

Through January 13

The Museo de las Americas goes old school for the upcoming holiday season with A Mano/By Hand, a pan-American folk-art bonanza of hand-woven textiles from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Panama, Mexico and, from the United States, the Pueblo, Navajo and Hopi cultures. There’s also an exhibit within the exhibit, Viaje al Hilo/Journey Through the Thread, showcasing carpets designed by Oaxacan artist Marisol Centeno and woven from wool colored by natural dyes.

During the show’s run, the Museo will host crocheting workshops inspired by the landscape of the Colorado Rockies with Mexican artist Daniela Edburg on October 15 and 22, and on November 18 it will throw a holiday Mercado de Navidad with handcrafted merchandise echoing the colors of the exhibit. For information, visit the Museo online.

Lane Meyer Project

First Time Caller, Long Time Listener

Lane Meyer Projects, Pon Pon Bar

Opening reception: 6 p.m. Friday, October 14

Two Denver artists — Matt O’Neill, a veteran of the scene, and Mario Zoots, a symbol of the city’s new wave of talent — team up for First Time Caller, Long Time Listener, a low-key, two-man homage to the city’s singular arts culture. This is a rare chance to view new work from O’Neill and an opportunity to see what Zoots is up to as he begins a two-year residency at RedLine. Also, it's just a nice reason to hang out at Pon Pon. Viva Denver!

EXPAND Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, CPAC

Processed Views: Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman

Colorado Photographic Arts Center

October 14 through November 26

Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 15

Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, a photography team with an international rep, drop in at CPAC with an exhibit of landscapes re-created using junk-food materials, making a statement on modern consumption and the disappearing West that couldn’t be more obvious.

Alex Page

Bodacioussss 2.0: A Group Show

Dateline

October 15 through November 4

Opening reception: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 15

Frequent Dateline curator Taylor Balkissoon pulls together an underground companion show in the spirit of MCA Denver’s adventurous Bodaciousss, an in-the-minute exploration of how new technologies and traditional mediums are blending together in a brave free-for-all redefinition of art. Enjoy the party while you take in works by Jayson Musson, kyttenjanae, Don Fodness, Alex Page, Kyle Warfield and Reagan Charles Cook.

