Galleries: New Shows at Museo de las Americas, Pon Pon, CPAC and Dateline

Galleries: MCA Fall Shows, Jared David Paul Anderson and Travis Hetman


Galleries: New Shows at Museo de las Americas, Pon Pon, CPAC and Dateline

Friday, October 14, 2016 at 7:58 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, "Fruit Loops Landscape."
CPAC
A A

This weekend you can explore a colorful survey of traditional indigenous textiles at the Museo de las Americas or take in the most contemporary examples of contemporary art at Dateline —  and that's not all. Here's a sampling of what's new at Denver galleries.

Museo de las Americas

A Mano/By Hand
Museo de las Americas
Through January 13
The Museo de las Americas goes old school for the upcoming holiday season with A Mano/By Hand, a pan-American folk-art bonanza of hand-woven textiles from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Panama, Mexico and, from the United States, the Pueblo, Navajo and Hopi cultures. There’s also an exhibit within the exhibit, Viaje al Hilo/Journey Through the Thread, showcasing carpets designed by Oaxacan artist Marisol Centeno and woven from wool colored by natural dyes.

During the show’s run, the Museo will host crocheting workshops inspired by the landscape of the Colorado Rockies with Mexican artist Daniela Edburg on October 15 and 22, and on November 18 it will throw a holiday Mercado de Navidad with handcrafted merchandise echoing the colors of the exhibit. For information, visit the Museo online. 

Lane Meyer Project

First Time Caller, Long Time Listener
Lane Meyer Projects, Pon Pon Bar
Opening reception: 6 p.m. Friday, October 14
Two Denver artists — Matt O’Neill, a veteran of the scene, and Mario Zoots, a symbol of the city’s new wave of talent — team up for First Time Caller, Long Time Listener, a low-key, two-man homage to the city’s singular arts culture. This is a rare chance to view new work from O’Neill and an opportunity to see what Zoots is up to as he begins a two-year residency at RedLine. Also, it's just a nice reason to hang out at Pon Pon. Viva Denver!

Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, CPAC

Processed Views: Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman
Colorado Photographic Arts Center
October 14 through November 26
Opening reception: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 15
Barbara Ciurej and Lindsay Lochman, a photography team with an international rep, drop in at CPAC with an exhibit of landscapes re-created using junk-food materials, making a statement on modern consumption and the disappearing West that couldn’t be more obvious.

Alex Page

Bodacioussss 2.0: A Group Show
Dateline
October 15 through November 4
Opening reception: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 15
Frequent Dateline curator Taylor Balkissoon pulls together an underground companion show in the spirit of MCA Denver’s adventurous Bodaciousss, an in-the-minute exploration of how new technologies and traditional mediums are blending together in a brave free-for-all redefinition of art. Enjoy the party while you take in works by Jayson Musson, kyttenjanae, Don Fodness, Alex Page, Kyle Warfield and Reagan Charles Cook.

Want more? See the Westword event listings for current gallery and art museum exhibitions and openings in the metro area

