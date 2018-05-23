Review: Magical Photography Solos at Gildar, Rule Galleries

Making magical depictions of the real world is an approach that’s being widely embraced right now by contemporary conceptual photographers. I realized this after seeing two shows back-to-back that were each stocked with poetic, narratively strong and visually rich photos.

In the striking Milk: Kristen Hatgi Sink, now on view at Gildar Gallery, Sink sources milk as a multifarious metaphor in her photos, flooding the floor (actually a shallow pool) or pouring it over models. She explained to me that the digital enlargements, along with a video and an installation of shallow troughs of milk in the middle of the gallery, are meant to convey her own current circumstance of living in “the land of milk and honey,” the Bible’s promised land of abundance. That’s just the start of Sink’s meditations on the meaning of milk, however.

There’s also the color of milk: Together with the gallery’s white walls, it sets the tone for a show dominated by a brilliant whiteness. For Sink, white represents purity, lightness, innocence, maternity and more, but it also conjures up the evils of white supremacy and, by extension, the imperialistic exploitation of the non-white world. She acknowledges that white domination has helped create the land of milk and honey where she and so many people residing in advanced countries live. (Sink’s Honey, which addresses the other half of the analogy, opens at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver on May 24.)

Milk, by Kristen Hatgi Sink, installation view. Courtesy of Gildar Gallery

In “Bianca, Lamb, Citrus, Flowers, Milk,” a young girl with a peaches-and-cream complexion is seen sitting and holding a white lamb. On either side of her are citrus trees, just fruiting out, and across the ground, African violets in full bloom. The trees and the flowers have been removed from their pots and are partly submerged in milk that covers the ground; one of the girl’s feet is also in the milk. The photo is so carefully composed, so full of elements brimming with implied meanings, that it’s somewhat reminiscent of an iconographic religious painting. The cherubic quality of the girl and the dignified pose of the lamb are both well-established Christian icons, and the sky-blue ground enhances the impression that the photo is serving some sacred role. That religious content is intended by Sink, but it’s undercut by other meanings imbued in her pictures. Christianity, like the African violets, represents the unspoken dark side of colonialism: The West imposed Christianity on colonized peoples while taking away their wealth, signified by the violets. The flowers and the fruit trees will die as their exposed roots soak up milk instead of water, providing a subtle critique of imperialism that drafts the girl and her lamb into the sorry story.