Meow Wolf Will Open in Las Vegas a Year Before Denver

Meow Wolf, the ten-year-old arts collective that created such a hit with its House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, spent much of 2017 scouting locations for a second, even bigger immersive experience. Austin, Las Vegas and Denver were all on the short list; on January 4, Meow Wolf announced that it had chosen Denver for a massive five-story, $50 million project slated to open in 2020.

But while Denver was the focus of that initial reveal, it looks like a second Meow Wolf will actually open in another city first.





On January 18, Meow Wolf announced that it had made a deal to create Meow Wolf Las Vegas@AREA15 in a 166,000-square-foot project being developed by Fisher Brothers and Beneville Studios out of New York City. AREA15 “weaves together immersive experiences, themed events, art installations, workshops, pop ups, restaurants, bars and nightlife," according to Meow Wolf, which will take 50,000 square feet in the development — 40,000 of it for exhibits.