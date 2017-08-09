Review: Industry and Nature at Michael Warren Contemporary

Taking advantage of the gallery’s floor plan, Michael Warren Contemporary is currently presenting a pair of solos that bookend a group show. In the window space in front, Kelton Osborn: Accumulation/Connection/Dispersion comprises neo-constructivist works on paper and found-object sculptures. Kelton Osborn’s two- and three-dimensional works both have architectonic qualities — which makes perfect sense, as he is not only a painter and sculptor, but also an architect and designer.

“Wither,” by Kelton Osborn, mixed media on paper. Courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

Osborn lives in Denver but grew up in Pueblo, and he’s said that his aesthetic was influenced by having old industrial buildings as part of his earliest visual memories. That’s evident in the sculptures made of colorful bits of debris in the form of cardboard and string, as well as in the appropriated imagery on cut-up photos and prints. The sculptures, which are essentially vertical piles of colliding planar shapes, reminded me of a cross between Russian constructivism and arte povera, and they really worked. The mixed-media pieces on paper are different, with a dominant geometric abstraction floating on top of representational images done in photo transfers that come out vaporous and ghostly, thus appearing to recede behind the abstraction.