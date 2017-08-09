Mortal Muddy Canceled: Let the Mud-Slinging Begin!

Were you planning on spending the weekend at Fitgeek's Muddy Mortal, a 5K obstacle course and fantasy-driven outdoor festival at the Colorado Off Road Extreme course in Agate? Well, you can scratch that. The event disappeared in a poof of smoke on August 8, after allegations of assorted shenanigans (including not paying for the CORE course) reported by obstacleracingmedia.com.

The Muddy Mortal Facebook page is no longer accessible, and this note has been posted on the Muddy Mortal website.



It is with deep sadness and regret that we are forced to cease all operations, effective immediately. We were unable to financially recover after several setbacks, and have been unsuccessful in securing the funding necessary to continue operations. We have exhausted every avenue available to us, but to no avail. All current and future events are cancelled. Due to our financial situation, we have proceeded with the dissolution and bankruptcy process, and are unable to provide any further refunds beyond what we have already provided. We sincerely appreciate the support of those who believed in us up until the very end. We tried to hold our heads high and push forward despite the monumental challenges we faced as a result of the widespread rumors and misinformation that were being circulated by the uninformed and those who wished to do us harm.



The event had sounded interesting enough that we'd included it in our Night & Day calendar in the current print issue, as well as in the 21 Best Events list posted on westword.com yesterday morning. We've now removed it from that lineup, but there are still plenty of things to do around Denver this weekend. Go to our calendar page for more ideas.

