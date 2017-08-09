 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Mortal Muddy Canceled: Let the Mud-Slinging Begin!
Muddy Mortal

Mortal Muddy Canceled: Let the Mud-Slinging Begin!

Patricia Calhoun | August 9, 2017 | 9:30am
AA

Were you planning on spending the weekend at Fitgeek's Muddy Mortal, a 5K obstacle course and fantasy-driven outdoor festival at the Colorado Off Road Extreme course in Agate? Well, you can scratch that. The event disappeared in a poof of smoke on August 8, after allegations of assorted shenanigans (including not paying for the CORE course) reported by obstacleracingmedia.com.

The Muddy Mortal Facebook page is no longer accessible, and this note has been posted on the Muddy Mortal website.

It is with deep sadness and regret that we are forced to cease all operations, effective immediately. We were unable to financially recover after several setbacks, and have been unsuccessful in securing the funding necessary to continue operations. We have exhausted every avenue available to us, but to no avail. All current and future events are cancelled. Due to our financial situation, we have proceeded with the dissolution and bankruptcy process, and are unable to provide any further refunds beyond what we have already provided. We sincerely appreciate the support of those who believed in us up until the very end. We tried to hold our heads high and push forward despite the monumental challenges we faced as a result of the widespread rumors and misinformation that were being circulated by the uninformed and those who wished to do us harm.

The event had sounded interesting enough that we'd included it in our Night & Day calendar in the current print issue, as well as in the 21 Best Events list posted on westword.com yesterday morning. We've now removed it from that lineup, but there are still plenty of things to do around Denver this weekend. Go to our calendar page for more ideas.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >