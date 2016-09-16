menu

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver Closes Until October 7

Friday, September 16, 2016 at 3:02 p.m.
By Westword
A heartbreaker: The museum is closed for three weeks.
MCA Denver
A few weeks ago the Museum of Contemporary Art had to close for a few days to mop up after a pipe break. Now it has to close for a few weeks to finish the repairs.

And so MCA will be closed from now until Friday, October 7, when it will reopen in time for a big, already scheduled bash: A Mercurial Garden Party celebrating fall openings featuring Kim Dickey, Nathan Carter and Bodacioussss. The party will start at 6 p.m. with a members and VIP reception ($45); the opening celebration runs from 7 to 10 p.m, with $15 general admission tickets. (Get your tickets here.)

Although the museum will be closed until then, its website will be open for business at mcadenver.org.

