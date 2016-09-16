Museum of Contemporary Art Denver Closes Until October 7
A heartbreaker: The museum is closed for three weeks.
MCA Denver
A few weeks ago the Museum of Contemporary Art had to close for a few days to mop up after a pipe break. Now it has to close for a few weeks to finish the repairs.
And so MCA will be closed from now until Friday, October 7, when it will reopen in time for a big, already scheduled bash: A Mercurial Garden Party celebrating fall openings featuring Kim Dickey, Nathan Carter and Bodacioussss. The party will start at 6 p.m. with a members and VIP reception ($45); the opening celebration runs from 7 to 10 p.m, with $15 general admission tickets. (Get your tickets here.)
Although the museum will be closed until then, its website will be open for business at mcadenver.org.
Related Location
1485 Delgany St.
Denver, CO 80202
