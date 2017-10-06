Five Brand-New Denver Murals to See This Weekend

In Denver, new murals go up faster than most people can track; here are five fresh artworks created over the past few months (some just this week!), ready for you to see this weekend.

Nelson Paredes (left), Abel Portillo, Bimmer Torres and Levi Domingas paint one side of the day labor center on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Bimmer Torres

Day Labor Center

1521 Dayton Street, Aurora

Artist Bimmer Torres was selected by the City of Aurora to create a mural on the four exterior walls of the city’s recently renovated day-labor center. Torres hired day laborers to assist with the creation of the mural, which depicts different aspects of their lives.

Birdcap's mural outside of Dulce Vida makes many references to iconic Memphis subjects.

Birdcap

Dulce Vida

1201 Cherokee Street

This piece, by Birdcap, is one of several new initiatives that the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching in Denver to create a greater awareness of Memphis culture, food and music.

Gemma Danielle Bayly's work.

Gemma Danielle Bayly

Voicebox Karaoke Lounge

2601 Walnut Street

Known for her geometric shapes and mandala-like street art, Bayly added this piece to the RiNo Art District during CRUSH 2017.

The large-scale mural on the east side of Fairview Elementary School.

So-Gnar

Fairview Elementary School

2715 West 11th Avenue

As a part of the RAW Project, which came to Denver in September, Pat Milbery, Jason Graves, Remington Robinson and Hunter Stevens collaborated on this large-scale piece. While Graves designed the concept, each contributed something to the mural, including Robinson's beginning-to-end time-lapse.

This mural was created by Colorado's Finest High School of Choice, in Union Station Bus Concourse, which 50,000 people walk through each day.

Jesse Acosta, Karlee Cowlishaw, Allie Farnsworth, Emeilia Muilenburg, Grace Underwood

Union Station Bus Concourse (between gates B7 and B8)

1700 Wewatta Street

This piece was completed this summer by students from Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice during the People’s Fair Mural Project, a live art contest. Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice provides an education for students who are looking to learn in a non-traditional educational environment; the students who contributed to this mural, now on display in the Union Station Bus Concourse, were Jesse Acosta, Karlee Cowlishaw, Allie Farnsworth, Emeilia Muilenburg and Grace Underwood.