 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Bimmer Torres set aside a portion of the project's budget to pay day laborers for their help with the project.EXPAND
Bimmer Torres set aside a portion of the project's budget to pay day laborers for their help with the project.
Kenzie Bruce

Five Brand-New Denver Murals to See This Weekend

Kenzie Bruce | October 6, 2017 | 10:55am
AA

In Denver, new murals go up faster than most people can track; here are five fresh artworks created over the past few months (some just this week!), ready for you to see this weekend.

Nelson Paredes (left), Abel Portillo, Bimmer Torres and Levi Domingas paint one side of the day labor center on Thursday, October 5, 2017.EXPAND
Nelson Paredes (left), Abel Portillo, Bimmer Torres and Levi Domingas paint one side of the day labor center on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
Kenzie Bruce

Related Stories

Bimmer Torres
Day Labor Center
1521 Dayton Street, Aurora
Artist Bimmer Torres was selected by the City of Aurora to create a mural on the four exterior walls of the city’s recently renovated day-labor center. Torres hired day laborers to assist with the creation of the mural, which depicts different aspects of their lives.

Birdcap's mural outside of Dulce Vida makes many references to iconic Memphis subjects.EXPAND
Birdcap's mural outside of Dulce Vida makes many references to iconic Memphis subjects.
Kenzie Bruce

Birdcap
Dulce Vida
1201 Cherokee Street
This piece, by Birdcap, is one of several new initiatives that the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching in Denver to create a greater awareness of Memphis culture, food and music.

Gemma Danielle Bayly's work.EXPAND
Gemma Danielle Bayly's work.
Kenzie Bruce

Gemma Danielle Bayly
Voicebox Karaoke Lounge
2601 Walnut Street
Known for her geometric shapes and mandala-like street art, Bayly added this piece to the RiNo Art District during CRUSH 2017.

The large-scale mural on the east side of Fairview Elementary School.EXPAND
The large-scale mural on the east side of Fairview Elementary School.
Kenzie Bruce

So-Gnar
Fairview Elementary School
2715 West 11th Avenue
As a part of the RAW Project, which came to Denver in September, Pat Milbery, Jason Graves, Remington Robinson and Hunter Stevens collaborated on this large-scale piece. While Graves designed the concept, each contributed something to the mural, including Robinson's beginning-to-end time-lapse.

This mural was created by Colorado's Finest High School of Choice, in Union Station Bus Concourse, which 50,000 people walk through each day.EXPAND
This mural was created by Colorado's Finest High School of Choice, in Union Station Bus Concourse, which 50,000 people walk through each day.
Kenzie Bruce

Jesse Acosta, Karlee Cowlishaw, Allie Farnsworth, Emeilia Muilenburg, Grace Underwood
Union Station Bus Concourse (between gates B7 and B8)
1700 Wewatta Street
This piece was completed this summer by students from Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice during the People’s Fair Mural Project, a live art contest. Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice provides an education for students who are looking to learn in a non-traditional educational environment; the students who contributed to this mural, now on display in the Union Station Bus Concourse, were Jesse Acosta, Karlee Cowlishaw, Allie Farnsworth, Emeilia Muilenburg and Grace Underwood.

 
Kenzie Bruce has been Westword’s social media editor since May 2017. She is a Mizzou photojournalism graduate and was previously the manager of communications and multimedia for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International in Atlanta.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >