Five Brand-New Denver Murals to See This Weekend

In Denver, new murals go up faster than most people can track; here are five fresh artworks created over the past few months (some just this week!), ready for you to see this weekend.
Bimmer Torres
Day Labor Center
1521 Dayton Street, Aurora
Artist Bimmer Torres was selected by the City of Aurora to create a mural on the four exterior walls of the city’s recently renovated day-labor center. Torres hired day laborers to assist with the creation of the mural, which depicts different aspects of their lives.
Birdcap
Dulce Vida
1201 Cherokee Street
This piece, by Birdcap, is one of several new initiatives that the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching in Denver to create a greater awareness of Memphis culture, food and music.
Gemma Danielle Bayly
Voicebox Karaoke Lounge
2601 Walnut Street
Known for her geometric shapes and mandala-like street art, Bayly added this piece to the RiNo Art District during CRUSH 2017.
So-Gnar
Fairview Elementary School
2715 West 11th Avenue
As a part of the RAW Project, which came to Denver in September, Pat Milbery, Jason Graves, Remington Robinson and Hunter Stevens collaborated on this large-scale piece. While Graves designed the concept, each contributed something to the mural, including Robinson's beginning-to-end time-lapse.
Jesse Acosta, Karlee Cowlishaw, Allie Farnsworth, Emeilia Muilenburg, Grace Underwood
Union Station Bus Concourse (between gates B7 and B8)
1700 Wewatta Street
This piece was completed this summer by students from Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice during the People’s Fair Mural Project, a live art contest. Colorado’s Finest High School of Choice provides an education for students who are looking to learn in a non-traditional educational environment; the students who contributed to this mural, now on display in the Union Station Bus Concourse, were Jesse Acosta, Karlee Cowlishaw, Allie Farnsworth, Emeilia Muilenburg and Grace Underwood.
