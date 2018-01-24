Outdoor Retailer + Snow Snow: Seven Ways to Get in on the Action

The outdoor industry’s largest annual event debuts in Denver this week: Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show 2018, which runs from Thursday, January 25, through Saturday, January 28, will fill the Colorado Convention Center with vendors, demonstrations and programs after a Snowsports Industry & Intelligence insider session today, January 24, in the Hyatt Regency. While you need to register to get into either of those big events, you don't have to purchase a badge to get in on some of the fun, including inspiring breakfast talks, live podcast recordings and late-night parties. Here are seven ways that you, too, can get in on the action.

Trade School: Exploring the Nature of Work

Wednesday, January 24, through Saturday, January 28

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street

Right inside the convention center, you'll find Trade School, five days of art and discussion offering a window into the real work of outdoor-inspired artists, entrepreneurs, athletes and advocates that will be located at Understudy, the city's experimental art and culture incubator. During the run, Juicy Bits, a live podcast, will explore the state of women in the outdoor industry; there will also be a discussion on building communities through co-working. Trade School is free to attend; see the schedule and register at http://trade-school.co/.

Outdoor Retailer Kick-Off: Mappy Hour

Wednesday, January 24, 6 p.m.

North Face Cherry Creek, 100 Detroit Street

The monthly adventure group Mappy Hour is at it again, this time with an event directly tied to the arrival in Denver of the outdoor industry’s signature event. The question of the night: What makes Colorado ripe for outdoor businesses, nonprofits and startups? If you’re looking for the scoop from a star-studded panel, you won't want to miss this. (Full disclosure: I'm involved in hosting the event.) Admission is free; register here.

Timbuk2 Welcomes Outdoor Retailer Party

Thursday, January 25, 5 p.m.

1411 Larimer Street

Just want to party? Head to bike-bag retailer Timbuk2 for booze, snacks and music. The highlight of this bash is a pedal-powered blender that will let you exercise and whip up a margarita at the same time. There will be craft beer from Breckenridge Brewery as well. Admission is free; find out more here.

Brooklyn Boulders

Higher Ground: Breaking Boulder Barriers

Thursday, January 25, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn Boulders RiNo, 3300 Walnut Street

At Brooklyn Boulders’ RiNo offices, you’ll find a mix of bouldering, imbibing and shmoozing. Ambassadors from Big City Mountaineers, Brown Girls Climb, cityWILD, the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, Environmental Learning for Kids (ELK), Latino Outdoors, Hispanic Access Foundation and NativesOutdoors will be on hand to talk about increasing inclusivity in the industry. Ratio Beerworks is supplying brews for the event as well as hosting the after-party. Admission is free; find out more at events.brooklynboulders.com/highergroundator.

Conservation Alliance Breakfast:

Friday, January 26, 7 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Centennial Ballroom, 650 15th Street

Who doesn’t want complimentary breakfast with a side of inspiration? The Conservation Alliance’s bi-annual Outdoor Retailer breakfast is free and open to the public this year. After grabbing coffee and nosh, sit down for a presentation by writer Kevin Fedarko and photographer/filmmaker Pete McBride, who in 2015 set out to hike the entirety of the Grand Canyon. The result, Between River and Rim: Hiking the Grand Canyon, captures a mix of adventure, raw beauty and conservation issues at one of America’s most beautiful and threatened locations.

Find out more here.

Outdoor Retailer Fashion Show + Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks

Friday, January 26, 5 p.m.

Red Rocks

This year the Outdoor Retailer Fashion show is moving from a convention center stage to iconic Red Rocks. And after you get your fill of outdoors-inspired fashion, there's still an entire night of music, including performances by Rick Ross and Ali JUAZ. Tickets start at $45; use code ZOOLANDER for a discount at outdoorretailer.com/events-education/fashion-show.

Night of Stoke: Revolution and Evolution

Saturday, January 27

Bellco Theater at the Colorado Convention Center

A mix of movies and talks by pro athletes will get you stoked about social innovation in the outdoor industry and how to help protect wild places. Hosted by the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office in conjunction with Outdoor Retailer, the night’s lineup includes Conrad Anker presenting It’s All Yours, Tommy Caldwell presenting Patagonia's This Is Bears Ears, Stacy Bare presenting Adventure Not War, Greg Hill and Chris Rubens presenting The Curve of Time, and Caroline Gleich presenting Follow Through. Tickets are $22; get them here.



Know of another Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show event this weekend? Post a comment with the details, or email editorial@westword.com.

