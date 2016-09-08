menu

Photos: The Cosplay Masters of Nan Desu Kan 2016

Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 6:43 a.m.
By Westword Arts and Culture
Costumes count at the Nan Desu Kan anime fan convention.
Danielle Lirette
A A

The hardcore anime cosplayers of Nan Desu Kan wandered the hallways of the Sheraton Downtown Denver over Labor Day weekend, sporting elaborate costumes that take months to create. At the fan convention's twentieth annual run, the otaku crowd frequented screenings, panels, parties, a game room and more. All photos by Danielle Lirette. 

Photos: The Cosplay Masters of Nan Desu Kan 2016
Photos: The Cosplay Masters of Nan Desu Kan 2016
Photos: The Cosplay Masters of Nan Desu Kan 2016EXPAND
