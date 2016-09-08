Photos: The Cosplay Masters of Nan Desu Kan 2016
|
Costumes count at the Nan Desu Kan anime fan convention.
Danielle Lirette
The hardcore anime cosplayers of Nan Desu Kan wandered the hallways of the Sheraton Downtown Denver over Labor Day weekend, sporting elaborate costumes that take months to create. At the fan convention's twentieth annual run, the otaku crowd frequented screenings, panels, parties, a game room and more. All photos by Danielle Lirette.
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
|
Danielle Lirette
Now see the full Nan Desu Kan 2016 slide show.
