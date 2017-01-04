menu

Share History, Photos and Documents of the Denver Buildings You Love

Want to Make Public Art in Denver? Here's Your Chance


Share History, Photos and Documents of the Denver Buildings You Love

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
The historic Emerson School.
The historic Emerson School.
Dylan Burkhardt
A A

Discover Denver, a project attempting to tell the city's history through the stories of significant buildings, launched a new website today replete with an interactive map that gives users the chance to upload stories, photos and documents about the city's varied structures.

The project, funded mostly by a grant from History Colorado’s State Historical Fund, is a partnership between the City and County of Denver and Historic Denver, a group that preserves historic buildings in town, including the Molly Brown House.

“We invite anyone with a story to tell to share it at discoverdenver.CO,” says Annie Levinsky, executive director of Historic Denver, in an announcement of the site. “Maybe a building was owned by your family for generations, or was an important gathering place for your community. We want to capture and catalog its role in Denver’s history, no matter how big or small.”

Collecting and archiving stories of Denver's buildings is one step to answering a question that plagues Mayor Michael Hancock's administration and his pro-development agenda: How can the city grow and create new urban projects without erasing history?

The first step, of course, is making sure that history has been chronicled somewhere.

Just because a building's history has been documented does not necessarily mean that the city will ultimately decide it's significant enough to keep around. Last month, Westword contributor Margaret Jackson reported that Denver City Council had rejected historic designation for Judith Battista’s Jefferson Park home, a Queen Anne style house built around the 1880s, at 2849 West 23rd Avenue.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

