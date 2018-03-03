 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
A pair of sunglasses created by Dmitri Obergfell.EXPAND
A pair of sunglasses created by Dmitri Obergfell.
Photo courtesy of Dikeou Collection

Seeing Is Believing at Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax

Mauricio Rocha | March 3, 2018 | 6:51am
AA

Sunglasses can be more than just a way to shield our eyes from the sun. They can offer us protection from intruders trying to gaze into our soul, while simultaneously revealing our personality...or as much of our  personality as we want to reveal.

The Dikeou Collection is currently hosting SupaStore Human – We Are the Product at its pop-up gallery; it's an installation by British artist Sarah Staton, which creates an opportunity to examine the intersections between art, publications, fashion, design and commerce, while also perhaps buying some hand-crafted art objects. Building on that concept, the Dikeou Collection recently offered a workshop where attendees were invited to make a custom pair of sunglasses with materials provided by the gallery. At the workshop, we spoke with gallery director Hayley Richardson about the installation and her own fashion sense.

Related Stories

Materials to create custom sunglasses.EXPAND
Materials to create custom sunglasses.
Photo courtesy of Dikeou Collection

Westword: Who or what inspires your style?

Hayley Rickardson: The women in my family are very stylish — way more than I am — and their tastes definitely rub off on me. I am drawn to classic styles that I can add contemporary elements to.

Hannah Cole and Dmitri Obergfell at the Dikeou Collection.EXPAND
Hannah Cole and Dmitri Obergfell at the Dikeou Collection.
Photo courtesy of Dikeou Collection

What is your favorite color?

Anything paired with black. Let’s just say black.

What is your favorite accessory?

Unique jewelry of any kind. I have a lot of pieces friends and family made for me, and those are my favorites.

Creating art on spec...tacles.
Creating art on spec...tacles.
Mauricio Rocha

What is the relationship between fashion and art?

They go hand in hand, in my mind. They each represent creative self-expression, both by those who make it and by those who consume it.

A pair of sunglasses customized with wire flowers by Jose Roman.EXPAND
A pair of sunglasses customized with wire flowers by Jose Roman.
Mauricio Rocha

What three words best describe your style?

Versatile, subtle, uncomplicated.

SupaStore Human – We Are the Product is on view through Friday, March 16, at Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 213 East Colfax Avenue. Starting Monday, March 5, the gallery will offer 20 percent off on all art objects until the exhibit closes. Click here for more information. 

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >