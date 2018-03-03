Seeing Is Believing at Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax

Sunglasses can be more than just a way to shield our eyes from the sun. They can offer us protection from intruders trying to gaze into our soul, while simultaneously revealing our personality...or as much of our personality as we want to reveal.

The Dikeou Collection is currently hosting SupaStore Human – We Are the Product at its pop-up gallery; it's an installation by British artist Sarah Staton, which creates an opportunity to examine the intersections between art, publications, fashion, design and commerce, while also perhaps buying some hand-crafted art objects. Building on that concept, the Dikeou Collection recently offered a workshop where attendees were invited to make a custom pair of sunglasses with materials provided by the gallery. At the workshop, we spoke with gallery director Hayley Richardson about the installation and her own fashion sense.

Materials to create custom sunglasses. Photo courtesy of Dikeou Collection