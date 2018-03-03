Seeing Is Believing at Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax

Sunglasses can be more than just a way to shield our eyes from the sun. They can offer us protection from intruders trying to gaze into our soul, while simultaneously revealing our personality...or as much of our personality as we want to reveal.
The Dikeou Collection is currently hosting SupaStore Human – We Are the Product at its pop-up gallery; it's an installation by British artist Sarah Staton, which creates an opportunity to examine the intersections between art, publications, fashion, design and commerce, while also perhaps buying some hand-crafted art objects. Building on that concept, the Dikeou Collection recently offered a workshop where attendees were invited to make a custom pair of sunglasses with materials provided by the gallery. At the workshop, we spoke with gallery director Hayley Richardson about the installation and her own fashion sense.
Westword: Who or what inspires your style?
Hayley Rickardson: The women in my family are very stylish — way more than I am — and their tastes definitely rub off on me. I am drawn to classic styles that I can add contemporary elements to.
What is your favorite color?
Anything paired with black. Let’s just say black.
What is your favorite accessory?
Unique jewelry of any kind. I have a lot of pieces friends and family made for me, and those are my favorites.
What is the relationship between fashion and art?
They go hand in hand, in my mind. They each represent creative self-expression, both by those who make it and by those who consume it.
What three words best describe your style?
Versatile, subtle, uncomplicated.
SupaStore Human – We Are the Product is on view through Friday, March 16, at Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 213 East Colfax Avenue. Starting Monday, March 5, the gallery will offer 20 percent off on all art objects until the exhibit closes. Click here for more information.
