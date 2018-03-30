Review: This Is Modern Art Works as Lecture, Fails as Subversion

The title of Kevin Coval and Idris Goodwin's play about graffiti, This Is Modern Art, states the assertion that this Off-Center@TheJones production is focused on proving. We’re introduced to three young artists: Seven (Robert Lee Hardy), Dose (Jake Mendes) and Jose Clemente (Marco Robinson). They talk street, rebellion, passion flaming up from the roots. They deliver a lecture about graffiti — history, antecedents, influential practitioners. They’re all engaging, and their lecture is interesting, but it would be equally so if you read the words on a page. With them is Selena (Chloe McLeod), a white girl in love with Seven; she has a car, drives the others from place to place and serves as lookout. Society, represented by Selena’s parents, a couple of cops and some pretentious art students — all excellently played by John Jurcheck and Brynn Tucker — is blindly uncomprehending.

The odd didacticism of This Is Modern Art is partly explained by the fact that it premiered in Chicago as part of Steppenwolf Theatre’s Young Adult series, which is intended for high-schoolers. Through its Off-Center programming, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts wants to reach out to young people, people of color, misfits and outsiders, and those who rarely or never attend plays. In the Center’s own words, it’s “about connecting unique people through out-there experiences.”

The characters in this play, however, aren’t specific, and, with a few startling and effective exceptions, their talk doesn’t seem to emanate from the lips of real people. Seven calls Selena "dear," so we know there’s something between them, but they don’t feel like a couple. They don’t eat together, share dopey jokes, get into arguments— except, of course, the big one you know has to be coming, the one that proves they can never really understand each other because their very different backgrounds and experiences create an unbridgeable gulf.