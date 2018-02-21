 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
University of Colorado Art Museum Acquires $1.35 Million Sharkive Collection (2)EXPAND
Sharkive

University of Colorado Art Museum Acquires $1.35 Million Sharkive Collection

Kyle Harris | February 21, 2018 | 11:40am
AA

The University of Colorado Boulder just announced that it will acquire a $1.35 million collection of art prints called The Sharkive. The works were produced over the past four decades in collaborations between artists around the world and Lyons-based Shark's Ink

Shark's Ink was founded in Boulder in 1976 as Shark's Lithography by Bud and Barbara Shark. Over the years, the couple collaborated with more than 160 artists, among them John Buck, Enrique Chagoya, Red Grooms, Jane Hammond, Robert Kushner, Hung Liu and Betty Woodman.

Related Stories

University of Colorado Art Museum Acquires $1.35 Million Sharkive CollectionEXPAND
Sharkive

“We’re really thrilled about it,” Bud Shark said in a statement announcing the CU acquisition. “From the very beginning, when we started putting work into an archive, CU was our first thought and our first choice for where we would like it to go, partly because I had had a close connection with CU when we first moved to Boulder. We really wanted it to be in a learning institution, accessible for students to study and look at and hopefully be inspired by."

University of Colorado Art Museum Acquires $1.35 Million Sharkive Collection (3)EXPAND
Sharkive

The collection will add more than 700 prints to the University of Colorado Art Museum archives, as well as 2,000 related materials.

“The Sharkive embodies the strength and vitality of the arts today and is a treasure for the entire community,” says University of Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano in a statement. “Through this significant acquisition, we are ensuring the long-term preservation of Shark's Ink's innovative legacy and providing a learning resource for our students.”

University of Colorado Art Museum Acquires $1.35 Million Sharkive Collection (4)EXPAND
Sharkive

The museum will offer a full exhibition of the Sharkive in 2021. In the meantime, limited-edition prints will be on view for the public to peruse this month, and the collection will be available for study later this year.

“We are beyond thrilled to have acquired this amazing visual feast that demonstrates incredible technical skill, collaboration and creativity,” said museum firector Sandra Firmin in a statement. “The collection represents Colorado’s cultural heritage and will strengthen our state’s increasingly influential position as a hub for the creation and study of contemporary American art.”

For more information about the University of Colorado Boulder's collection, go to the CU Art Museum's website.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >