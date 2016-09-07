Update: Open Casting Call for Robert Redford and Jane Fonda's Colorado Movie

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will star in Our Souls at Night, which is being filmed in the Centennial State. Featureflash Photo Agency / Helga Esteb / Shutterstock

Update: If you missed the first casting call (which we wrote about, below), you're in luck. An additional casting call will be held for those who did not attend the first from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Fremont Middle School, 215 North Maple in Florence. Casting directors are looking for anyone ages twelve and older. For more information, visit oursoulsatnightextras.com or call 310-630-3747.

Original post:

Colorado has long offered its scenery to movies, and now thousands of lucky locals will get a chance to star in one.

Casting directors are hosting an open casting call for Netflix's adaptation of the Kent Haruf novel Our Souls at Night. Starring Robert Redford (!) and Jane Fonda (!), the movie is being shot in Florence, Colorado.

The casting call will be held Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 925 South Institute Springs in Colorado Springs. Casting is open to men and women of all ethnicities, ages twelve and older. Shooting begins in mid-September, and extras will be paid.

According to a statement from the casting directors, "The Colorado-set novel begins as Addie Moore pays an unexpected visit to a neighbor, Louis Waters. Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town, they’ve known each other for decades and were friends with their late spouses. Their children live far away, and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a romantic connection and make the most of the rest of the time they have."

Fonda and Redford have co-starred in a movie before: Barefoot in the Park, almost fifty years ago.

For more information, call 310-630-3747.

