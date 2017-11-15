Five Things to Know About Winter Park This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring. Here's the scoop on Winter Park, which opens today, November 15.

WINTER PARK RESORT

winterparkresort.com

970-726-5514

This is Winter Park's first year under new ownership after the resort was part of a $1.5 billion deal that gave Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Partners control of Winter Park, Steamboat and a group of other resorts previously owned by Intrawest. Here are five things you should know about the resort.