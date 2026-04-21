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This is Earth Week, and events both indoors and out celebrate Colorado’s (very) great outdoors. Today, you can help clean up Cherry Creek and then party, or head to Boulder for a night of comedy aimed at protecting the planet. And while tomorrow’s free day at the Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street is full, you can still snag a spot at Chatfield Farms.

For other options, check our list of activities worth the price of admission. Now keep reading for free things to do in Denver (and beyond).

This Week

Earth Week Cherry Creek Cleanup

Tuesday, April 21, 2 p.m.

Pulaski Park, 3300 East Bayaud Avenue

Protect Our Rivers is hosting a community-wide cleanup to care for the parks and public spaces in LoDo as well as along Cherry Creek. Following the cleanup, the Rally hotel’s newest cocktail lounge, Call Me Pearl, will host a celebratory pop-up inside Topo Designs on 16th Street. Cerebral Brewing will also host a pop-up party after the cleanup.

Stand Up for Climate: A Night of Comedy

Tuesday, April 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m. (doors at 6)

Boulder Theater, 2031 14th Street, Boulder

During this evening of storytelling, professional comedians Chuck Nice, Brittany Bell Surratt and Katie Hannigan, along with CU Boulder students from the creative climate communications courses and such special guests as Jared Polis, will engage the audience on sustainability and the urgency of protecting our planet.

Avs Alley

Tuesday, April 21, 6 p.m.

Outside Ball Arena

As it does for the Nuggets, the new fan zone outside Ball Arena opens two hours before the game begins; if you have a ticket inside, you can pre-game here. Or stay and watch on a giant outdoor screen along with other fans. Fair warning: space goes fast. To catch the Colorado Avalanche against the LA Kings faceoff that begins at 8 p.m., try your luck here.

Spring Book Buzz

Tuesday, April 21, 6 to 7 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Avenue

The Denver Public Library will be paying a call on Fiction Beer Company, suggesting thirty spring reading options and offering free books.

Amplified Open Mic: Rock for the People

Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The End Lafayette, 525 Courtney Way, Lafayette

Dog House Studios and the End co-house this monthly open mic. The doors open at 6:20 with the first performance at 6:30 p.m.

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Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms Free Day

Wednesday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8500 West Deer Canyon Drive, Littleton

While the Denver Botanic Gardens is hosting a free day in honor of Earth Day on April 22, all the spots at York Street have been claimed. You can still grab a spot at the Chatfield Farms facility space, though. Sign up here.

The Navy Band will play in Cortez Thursday. U.S. Navy

National Parks Navy Week: Mesa Verde and Cortez

Thursday, April 23, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cortez area

The U.S. Navy will join the Mesa Verde and Cortez communities for a full day of music, ceremony, and public engagement on Thursday, as part of National Parks Navy Week, a nationwide initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Events include a student ban festival at Bayfield high school, followed by a flag-raising at Mesa Verde National Park and tours of the park with sailors. The day concludes with a 6 p.m.concert by the Navy Band Southwest’s Brass Band in Montezuma Park in Cortez, complete with a synchronized performance by the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

A Conversation on the U.S. – Iran Conflict: Global Impacts and What Happens Next

Thursday, April 23, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

CAVEA Theater, MSU Denver, Auraria Campus

Join Metropolitan State University of Denver, in collaboration with the Josef Korbel School of Global and Public Affairs at the University of Denver, for a panel discussion examining the U.S.-Iran conflict. The expert-led conversation will explore the geopolitical, military and economic dimensions of the conflict — and what these developments could mean for global stability in the weeks and months ahead. The program will also be livestreamed; learn more here.

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Tattered Cover Book & Lovers’ Day

Thursday, April 23

Four Tattered Cover locations (not airport)

There have been plenty of changes at Tattered Cover in recent years, but the tradition of Book & Lovers’ Day remains. Customers shopping in-store will receive a flower and a special, limited-edition bookmark; there will also be special deals for Friends of the Tattered Cover members.

Dear President Now!

Thursday, April 23, 5 to 9 p.m.

Louise McCabe Performing Arts Center, Denver Academy, 4400 East Iliff Avenue

Denver Academy is hosting a screening of the film Deaf President Now, followed by a Q&A with co-director Davis Guggenheim. The event benefits Deaf Reach, but you can register for free; learn more here.

National Library Week: Aurora Public Library

Through Saturday, April 25

Aurora Public Libraries

“National Library Week highlights the important impact of libraries in the quality of life of our community and the valuable contributions of library staff through their dedicated work nurturing curiosity, capability, and confidence throughout all of life’s chapters of our library patrons,” says Ginger White Brunetti, director of Libraries and Cultural Services. “This year’s theme, ‘Find Your Joy,’ invites the community to explore the library and brings a positive message of hope.” events range from musical performances for children, to stories about librarians as not just information providers, but protectors of trust, democracy and civic connection. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will host a free performance of Romeo and Juliet in the parking lot of the Central Library. For more information, visit AuroraLibrary.org .

Earth Day Colorado 2026: The Walls Project

Through Monday, April 27

Around Aurora

Earth Day Colorado 2026 is a three-week Aurora initiative designed by The Walls Project to engage thousands of area youth, students, educators, families and community volunteers through hands-on environmental education, school garden and food forest expansion, public art initiatives, and community stewardship activities. Learn how you can participate here.

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Saturday, April 25, 10 to 4 p.m., with films following

Estes Park

Celebrate all things Squatchy: Bigfoot celebrities and experts, Colorado Bigfoot stories, live music, outdoor activities for the entire family, a Bigfoot calling contest, and much more! The Bigfoot BBQ on Friday is ticketed, as is the Bigfoot 5K race the next day. But there will be a free Bigfoot Days Festival all day Saturday, along with a free screening at 7 p.m. of The Squatch, a film by Tom Chaney and Squatch LCC at the Historic Park Theatre, followed by a panel discussion. Get full details .

Pollinator Power Hour

Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m. to noon

Rally Hotel, 1600 20th Street

In a partnership with the Butterfly Pavilion, the Rally Hotel lobby is transformed into an educational hub every Sunday morning, when you can engage in hands-on learning about Colorado’s essential pollinators, complete with preserved specimen displays.

John Fielder’s photo of Jagged Mountain on the stamp honoring Colorado’s 150th birthday in 2026. USPS

Ongoing

Related The Pearl Property Seized by the City for Unpaid Taxes

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SCFD Free Days

Locations and dates vary

Thanks to the sales tax you pay into the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, many arts institutions around the metro area offer occasional free days and programs. In honor of Earth Day, both the Denver Botanic Gardens on York Street and at Chatfield Farms are offering free admission, but all slots at York Street have been claimed. You can still visit Four Mile Historic Park for free on Friday, though. For more bargains, check the SCFD site.

Colorado State Capitol Tours

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

200 East Colfax Avenue|

The Capitol is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free guided tours are available, but limited to thirty people on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Visitor Information Desk, which opens at 9 a.m.

America 250 – Colorado 150

Through 2026

Around the state

Happy 150th birthday, Colorado! On August 1, 1876, Colorado became a state, and there will be celebrations all year — at the same time this country is celebrating its 250th anniversary. You can find a full list of the activities at Am250CO150.org.

“We Are the Land”

Denver’s YouTube

On February 7, Landmark Preservation staff and the American Indian community celebrated the culmination of more than three years of work to preserve and celebrate the history and culture of Denver’s current American Indian population, as well as Tribal Nations with cultural and historic ties to the land that is now Denver, with the oral history project “We are the Land: American Indian Life, Legacy and Future in Denver.” The project includes an accompanying documentary produced by Off the Road Productions, “We Are the Land,” which is now available on Denver’s YouTube channel.

Do you know of a great free event? We update this list throughout the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.