A Nashville Star Learns What Really Matters in the Too-Obvious Forever My Girl

The small-town-Louisiana-set Forever My Girl kicks off with a Hallmark-perfect setup: In about twelve minutes, beloved local Josie Preston (Jessica Rothe) is set to marry her high-school sweetheart, Liam Page (Alex Roe), in the very church in which the husband-to-be’s father, Brian (John Benjamin Hickey), presides as pastor. But the rosy circumstances deteriorate almost immediately, when the bridesmaids inform Josie that Liam — who is said, by various chipper attendees, to have a song on the radio that could turn him into a “bona fide country star” — will not be attending the wedding. Flash-forward eight years later, and the much-hyped Liam has, indeed, exploded into a bona fide — and glaringly unhappy — star, headlining major venues packed with adoring fans. However, news of a tragic death in his home town inspires him to ditch his expensive international obligations and return to Louisiana, thus setting the stage for the movie’s earnest, treacly, overly honeyed assortment of themes: celebrity ennui; small-town solidarity; the everlasting power of first love; the redeeming force of homemade gumbo.

The shortcomings of Forever My Girl — which was written and directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf and based on the book of the same name by Heidi McLaughlin — stem directly from that premise and its attendant confusions. Wolf wants to strike simple and familiar chords: The remorseful big shot comes home and rediscovers the warm values of family, food, romance, family. But for them to ring true demands that viewers gloss over a lot of the backstory and its complications. Enough unanswered questions pile up that Wolf and company could have made a separate feature just dealing with the discards, starting with those pivotal, invisible eight years connecting the prologue to the rest of the tale. The funeral that draws Liam back home is said to be that of his “best friend” from high school, but we never learn what they meant to each other or why their connection was so strong it incites Liam’s fundamental reappraisal of his lifestyle. Since a lot of Liam’s supposed transgressions during his time in the limelight remain vague, the venom directed toward him at times is mysterious: When Josie’s brother (Tyler Riggs) finds Liam in an empty bar and says, with seething disdain, “Had a feeling you’d be here,” you’d think he just found the guy hovering over a dead body.