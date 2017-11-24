Ask a Stoner: What Hemp Strains Should I Buy for My Grow?

Dear Stoner: I've been thinking of trying my hand at hemp. Are there certain strains or qualities I should look for?

Madison

Dear Madison: It depends on what you’re growing hemp for. While most industrial hemp farmers nowadays are growing for CBD extraction, hemp has been grown for food and fiber materials for hundreds of years — and both the new and old motivations require different genetics. If you’re growing hemp for seed and fiber so that you can make food, hemp-seed oil, clothes, paper and so on, you’ll probably want European strains of hemp, such as Fibranova or Carmaleonte from Italy.