Ask a Stoner: What Hemp Strains Should I Buy for My Grow?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Hemp Strains Should I Buy for My Grow?

Herbert Fuego | November 24, 2017 | 5:33am
AA

Dear Stoner: I've been thinking of trying my hand at hemp. Are there certain strains or qualities I should look for?
Madison

Dear Madison: It depends on what you’re growing hemp for. While most industrial hemp farmers nowadays are growing for CBD extraction, hemp has been grown for food and fiber materials for hundreds of years — and both the new and old motivations require different genetics. If you’re growing hemp for seed and fiber so that you can make food, hemp-seed oil, clothes, paper and so on, you’ll probably want European strains of hemp, such as Fibranova or Carmaleonte from Italy.

Hemp strains grown for fiber (above) look different than strains grown for CBD, which look more like psychoactive marijuana.
Ben Droz

If you want to grow hemp for CBD extraction, though, you want to stay in this country. Most European strains top out at 4 to 5 percent CBD, but genomic research and selective breeding in America have taken the plant to new heights since states began legalizing medical marijuana. Popular Colorado hemp strains such as BaOx, Cherry and Otto II can reach CBD levels of 15 to 20 percent, and their genetics are used to the Rocky Mountain climate.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

