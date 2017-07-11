Ask a Stoner: Can I Legally Buy More Than One Ounce of Weed Per Day?

EXPAND Westword

Dear Stoner: Am I only allowed to purchase one ounce per day even if I’m a resident?

Dustin

Dear Dusty: Colorado law states that adults 21 and over may buy and/or possess no more than one ounce of retail marijuana at a time, and that includes concentrates and edibles. But while that technically could make it illegal to buy more than one ounce per day, it’s also easy to do so — because there’s no industry-wide tracking system. Theoretically, you could drive home, drop off an ounce and go buy another one from a different store (or even the same store, if the employees are clueless) five minutes later. However, possession of more than an ounce of retail pot doesn’t stop being illegal just because you take it home; and some dispensaries have a one-ounce limit per day and monitor purchases at all of their locations to stop illegal resales.

Dispensaries aren't legally allowed to sell more than one ounce to a customer. Lindsey Bartlett

So, could you drive around to different pot shops and buy ounces at each of them in a single day without anyone stopping you? Yes — but it’s still illegal to possess more than an ounce. (For the record, homegrown pot is not the same thing as retail pot, and you can have more than one ounce on hand...in your own home.)

For information on Colorado marijuana laws, visit Westword's marijuana law guide.

Have a question for our Stoner? Send it to marijuana@westword.com.

