Ask a Stoner: Can I Legally Buy More Than One Ounce of Weed Per Day?
|
Westword
Dear Stoner: Am I only allowed to purchase one ounce per day even if I’m a resident?
Dustin
Dear Dusty: Colorado law states that adults 21 and over may buy and/or possess no more than one ounce of retail marijuana at a time, and that includes concentrates and edibles. But while that technically could make it illegal to buy more than one ounce per day, it’s also easy to do so — because there’s no industry-wide tracking system. Theoretically, you could drive home, drop off an ounce and go buy another one from a different store (or even the same store, if the employees are clueless) five minutes later. However, possession of more than an ounce of retail pot doesn’t stop being illegal just because you take it home; and some dispensaries have a one-ounce limit per day and monitor purchases at all of their locations to stop illegal resales.
|
Dispensaries aren't legally allowed to sell more than one ounce to a customer.
Lindsey Bartlett
So, could you drive around to different pot shops and buy ounces at each of them in a single day without anyone stopping you? Yes — but it’s still illegal to possess more than an ounce. (For the record, homegrown pot is not the same thing as retail pot, and you can have more than one ounce on hand...in your own home.)
For information on Colorado marijuana laws, visit Westword's marijuana law guide.
Have a question for our Stoner? Send it to marijuana@westword.com.
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
Popular Stories
Upcoming Events
-
Dean Edwards
TicketsThu., Aug. 10, 7:30pm
-
Zapp
TicketsThu., Aug. 10, 8:00pm
-
Marbin
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 8:00pm
-
Steam Punk Ball
TicketsSat., Aug. 12, 9:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!