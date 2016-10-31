Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events October 31-November 6 (and Beyond)
|
My 420 Tours
After a week of big pot events, Denver's cannabis calendar is taking a bit of a breather. But there's still plenty to do around town, including classes and tours.
My 420 Tours
For $49, you can join My 420 Tours at noon Tuesday through Friday for tours of growhouses and dispensaries. My 420 Tours offer a variety of activities around the city, including a craft marijuana and concentrates tour; a sushi, sake and joint-rolling class; cooking with cannabis instruction; and lessons in cannabis massage. Find out more on the My 420 Tours website.
|
Hemp Temps
Bud Tending 101
Every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., you can join the Hemp Temps team for a Bud Tending 101 class that covers all the marijuana basics. Learn the difference between indicas, sativas and hybrids; review tinctures, topicals, edibles, wax, shatter and oil. You'll also learn customer-service basics, as well as how to handle patient and customer needs. The class costs $130 and a certificate is granted upon completion.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
Puff, Pass & Pottery
Taught by local potter Jessa Decker-Smith, this class at Hemp Temps runs every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. — enough time for you to make an ashtray for all of those doobs you smoke. Choose a color and glaze and learn how to make a pot while getting a glaze of your own. Firing is included, but you must pick up your pottery no more than ten days after class. The class is 21 and up and costs $55 for locals, $65 for non-locals; it's bring your own cannabis (and/or booze).
|
Lindsey Bartlett
Upcoming Events
-
UNC Jazz Thang
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
Pressure Busspipe
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 8:00pm
-
Breaking the Law (Judas Priest tribute)
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 8:00pm
-
Southern Avenue Band
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 7:00pm
Puff, Pass and Paint
Paint in a cannabis-friendly environment every Thursday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. with artist Heidi Keyes during a $49 Puff, Pass & Paint class in her downtown studio. All equipment is included in the tuition cost; private lessons are available on request. Although cannabis consumption is encouraged (bring your own), it's not required. This event is 21 and up.
Keep reading for upcoming events:Next Page
Get the Marijuana Newsletter
Stay informed of the latest marijuana news and views with updates about dispensaries, strains, products, changes to the law, and special offers in your area.
Upcoming Events
-
Il Divo
TicketsTue., Nov. 1, 7:30pm
-
Rittz
TicketsThu., Nov. 3, 7:00pm
-
Shakedown Street
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
-
The Stubby Shillelaghs
TicketsSat., Nov. 5, 8:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!