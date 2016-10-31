Cannabis Calendar: Marijuana Events October 31-November 6 (and Beyond)

My 420 Tours

After a week of big pot events, Denver's cannabis calendar is taking a bit of a breather. But there's still plenty to do around town, including classes and tours.

For $49, you can join My 420 Tours at noon Tuesday through Friday for tours of growhouses and dispensaries. My 420 Tours offer a variety of activities around the city, including a craft marijuana and concentrates tour; a sushi, sake and joint-rolling class; cooking with cannabis instruction; and lessons in cannabis massage. Find out more on the My 420 Tours website.

Bud Tending 101

Every Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., you can join the Hemp Temps team for a Bud Tending 101 class that covers all the marijuana basics. Learn the difference between indicas, sativas and hybrids; review tinctures, topicals, edibles, wax, shatter and oil. You'll also learn customer-service basics, as well as how to handle patient and customer needs. The class costs $130 and a certificate is granted upon completion.

Puff, Pass & Pottery

Taught by local potter Jessa Decker-Smith, this class at Hemp Temps runs every Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. — enough time for you to make an ashtray for all of those doobs you smoke. Choose a color and glaze and learn how to make a pot while getting a glaze of your own. Firing is included, but you must pick up your pottery no more than ten days after class. The class is 21 and up and costs $55 for locals, $65 for non-locals; it's bring your own cannabis (and/or booze).

Puff, Pass and Paint

Paint in a cannabis-friendly environment every Thursday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. with artist Heidi Keyes during a $49 Puff, Pass & Paint class in her downtown studio. All equipment is included in the tuition cost; private lessons are available on request. Although cannabis consumption is encouraged (bring your own), it's not required. This event is 21 and up.

