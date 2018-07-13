Cannabis Helps Artist Transition into New Home After Immigrating From Mexico

Trail Blazers is a series of portraits by photographer Maria Levitov spotlighting cannabis consumers from all walks of life.
Denver has seen no shortage of transplants, but not all of them feel at home right away. Freelance artist Claudia Campero moved here from Juarez, Mexico, and is still finding her groove in the Mile High as she searches for connections to her culture and heritage. To help her feel comfortable while exploring, Campero uses cannabis.
"My name is Claudia Campero. I am a 23-year-old freelance artist and barista. I subscribe to the idea of romanticism in a way that helps form some structure in an ambiguous identity."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"I immigrated here from Juarez, Mexico, and have struggled with creating personal relationships with heritage, culture, association and presentation. Much of that is expressed through my art and painting, which allows me to create something physical that validates, explores and celebrates a part of me that I have trouble connecting to."
"I often feel displaced within a society and a community that fails to accept the personal plight surrounded by marginalized optimism — but cannabis helps settle that to better create a safe space where I can foster self exploration and healing."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!