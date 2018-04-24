 


Westword

Ask a Stoner: Does CBD Work For Everyone?

Herbert Fuego | April 24, 2018 | 5:25am
AA

Dear Stoner: I am a truck driver with severe back pain and diabetes that causes pain in my feet and back as well as nightly leg cramps. Does CBD work for everyone? I’m trying to find out if it’ll help me.
Wayne

Dear Wayne: CBD isn’t a one-size-fits-all medication or miracle drug, but it has been shown to help patients suffering from nerve pain or neuropathy, especially forms of inflammatory neuropathy, as it’s proved effective at fighting inflammation. Even The Neuropathy Journal has reported that CBD/THC and CBD treatments for pain are supported by “well-controlled” clinical trials, though the publication noted that more needs to be known about the efficacy, dose and routes of administration of medical and commercial cannabis products in America.

Hemp-derived CBD tincture on display at the NoCo Hemp Expo.
Jacqueline Collins

Using CBD could help with your back and nerve pain — or, at the very least, help you fall asleep — without the psychoactive high of the marijuana you’re familiar with. Dosing, methods of ingestion and cannabinoid ratio differ based on the person and condition, however, so do your own research and consult a doctor if needed. And be sure to stick to hemp-derived CBD products if you’re worried about failing a drug test.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

