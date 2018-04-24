Ask a Stoner: Does CBD Work For Everyone?

Dear Stoner: I am a truck driver with severe back pain and diabetes that causes pain in my feet and back as well as nightly leg cramps. Does CBD work for everyone? I’m trying to find out if it’ll help me.

Dear Wayne: CBD isn’t a one-size-fits-all medication or miracle drug, but it has been shown to help patients suffering from nerve pain or neuropathy, especially forms of inflammatory neuropathy, as it’s proved effective at fighting inflammation. Even The Neuropathy Journal has reported that CBD/THC and CBD treatments for pain are supported by “well-controlled” clinical trials, though the publication noted that more needs to be known about the efficacy, dose and routes of administration of medical and commercial cannabis products in America.

Hemp-derived CBD tincture on display at the NoCo Hemp Expo. Jacqueline Collins