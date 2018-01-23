Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Help My Dog's Skin Problems?

Dear Stoner: My small dog has skin problems and hair loss from allergies. Could CBD or hemp oil help?

Dear Sue: CBD and hemp oils have been shown to help a variety of disorders among both humans and animals, including irritating skin disorders. A survey study from the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association reported that anywhere from 60 to 90 percent of pet owners endorse the health benefits of CBD on some level, but 75 percent of respondents who used CBD for a pet’s skin condition didn’t know if it had worked or not. There are numerous blogs and websites touting CBD oil’s benefits for certain skin disorders and claiming that it aids more expensive medications when applied directly to a dog’s skin or added to its food — but I advise you to make sure your dog’s condition is treatable by CBD first.