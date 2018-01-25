 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Sell Spliffs?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Sell Spliffs?

Herbert Fuego | January 25, 2018 | 5:21am
AA

Dear Stoner: Why don't dispensaries sell spliffs? The coffee shops in Amsterdam do. Haven't seen a pre-rolled blunt anywhere, either.
Scott

Dear Scott: The coffee shops in Amsterdam can cut more corners than Colorado dispensaries can. Although it’s still technically illegal, Amsterdam coffee shops that sell pot generally don't get prosecuted if they stay in good standing with local law enforcement, but that also means the shops are unregulated. There are no politicians in the Netherlands debating whether coffee shops should be allowed to sell tobacco products or snacks without THC in them, because they're still trying to figure out how to legalize pot without pissing off the rest of Europe. Colorado lawmakers have no such hesitancy to draft pot regulations, however, nor do state officials.

Related Stories

Reserved...for spliffs only.
Reserved...for spliffs only.
Jacqueline Collins

A Marijuana Enforcement Division rule bans the sale of any consumable tobacco products and alcoholic beverages in dispensaries, as well as non-alcoholic beverages and food products without THC in them, according to Vicente Sederberg attorney Corey Cox. That means no spliffs or pre-rolled blunts, unfortunately. But dispensaries can still sell blunt wraps and pre-rolled blunts made from hemp leaves, which have a similar burn to tobacco without the stench.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >