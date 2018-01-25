Ask a Stoner: Why Don't Dispensaries Sell Spliffs?

Dear Stoner: Why don't dispensaries sell spliffs? The coffee shops in Amsterdam do. Haven't seen a pre-rolled blunt anywhere, either.

Scott

Dear Scott: The coffee shops in Amsterdam can cut more corners than Colorado dispensaries can. Although it’s still technically illegal, Amsterdam coffee shops that sell pot generally don't get prosecuted if they stay in good standing with local law enforcement, but that also means the shops are unregulated. There are no politicians in the Netherlands debating whether coffee shops should be allowed to sell tobacco products or snacks without THC in them, because they're still trying to figure out how to legalize pot without pissing off the rest of Europe. Colorado lawmakers have no such hesitancy to draft pot regulations, however, nor do state officials.