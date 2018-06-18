Cannabis Calendar: Compete in the Colorado 4/20 Games

Nothing says summer in Denver like barbecues, rooftop hangouts and playing sports in the park. Lucky for us, party planners have figured out how to incorporate cannabis into all of those in this week's Cannabis Calendar, with pot-infused rooftop yoga, a dispensary grand opening and the Colorado 4/20 Games all taking over the Mile High. Keep reading for can't-miss events over the next few days, as well as some in the weeks ahead.

Blaze & Gaze: A Graffiti Walking Tour

Wednesdays through Sundays

Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden

3039 Walnut Street

Check out some of Denver's trendiest street art after bowls and blunts at private cannabis lounge Tetra 9. For $29 per person, guests can toke up at Tetra and then walk through the streets and alleys of the RiNO to check out the area's murals and street art. Admission to the tour (21+) includes a day membership to Tetra 9.

The Green Solution Grand Opening Party

Saturday, June 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Green Solution

19370 East Quincy Avenue

The Green Solution will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location at Aurora by bringing along some of its friends. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., vendors from NectarBee, Harmony Extracts, Canyon Cultivation, Incredibles, Keef Cola, Cheeba Chews, Willie’s Reserve, Sweet Grass Kitchen and Stillwater Brands will give away merchandise, while the TGS prize wheel will give away plenty of other goodies. Learn more on Facebook.



2018 Colorado 4/20 Games

Saturday, June 23

Infinity Park

4599 East Tennessee Avenue, Glendale

The third annual Colorado 4/20 Games return, bringing professional athletes, pot-industry executives, cannabis users and competitors together for a day of athletics and advocacy. There will be a beer garden, a rock-climbing wall, a rope course, a live DJ and more for all ages (besides the beer garden, of course). Tickets to the expo are $10; participation in the athletic competition is $40.

Heady Harvest

Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

First Grow

10050 Ralston Road, Arvada

Talk shop with cannabis cultivators, hemp farmers and others in the growing community at Heady Harvest, a monthly meetup hosted by Mile High Lifestyle and G-Industries. After the growing seminar from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a party with a DJ and live performances, as well as a dab bus outside for responsible consumption. Registration to the growing seminar is free, but admission to the after-party (21+) is $10. Learn more at Eventbrite.

Pretty Flowers Yoga Rooftop Party

Sunday, June 24, 2 to 5 p.m.

Denver location shared upon registration

Cannabis-infused yoga class Pretty Flowers Yoga will take its next class even higher, teaching a Sunday session on a private Denver rooftop. Jamie Kuttenkuler will lead all levels of yogis through three hours of yoga, with cannabis consumption (bring your own) optional. Tickets (21+) are $20.

EXPAND The women of Ellementa (from left): Ashley Kingsley, Aliza Sherman, Melissa Pierce. Chloe Sommers

Ellementa Monthly Meetup: Women, Fitness and Cannabis Wellness

Wednesday, June 27, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

LoHigh House

2321 West 31st Avenue

Women's' cannabis group Ellementa will hold its next meeting in the Highlands, bringing along cannabis lifestyle, pot-infused fitness and health and wellness experts to talk about enhancing workouts and recovery with cannabis and hemp. Tickets are $10 now, and $20 at the door.

Twist Yoga Sesh

Saturday, June 30, 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Colorado Harvest Company

1568 South Broadway

Start your day at Colorado Harvest Company dispensary, where there will be deals for anyone participating in the yoga session. Guests will then hop aboard the Loopr mobile cannabis lounge and head to the Coffee Joint cannabis lounge, both of which allow pot consumption, for a yoga session with Ganja Guru. Tickets (21+) are $30.

Vangst Cannabis Career Fair

Wednesday, July 18, 3 to 7 p.m.

EXDO Event Center

1399 35th Street

Over fifty licensed cannabis businesses and ancillary pot companies will be at the EXDO Event Center to hire pot industry professional. Areas for hire include cultivation, extraction, lab staff, retail, management, finance, sales,customer outreach, IT, human resources, marketing and more. Tickets are $10.

Trusted Adults: A Pathway to Marijuana Prevention

Tuesday, August 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Colorado Denver Student Commons Building

1201 Larimer Street

The Denver Partnership for Youth Success will hold a one-day seminar in August for "back-to-school professional development," according to the organization, in which attendees will learn about cannabis research and issues and "build expertise around being a trusted adult who can support youth in making healthy decisions." The conference will include a lineup of to-be-announced keynote speakers, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Attendance is free, but you must register on Eventbrite.



