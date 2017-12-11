Denver Receives First Consumption Permit Application, From the Coffee Joint

The City of Denver has received its first official application for a cannabis consumption area inside a business. The Coffee Joint, a planned coffee shop and pot lounge at 1130 Yuma Court, just off Interstate 25 and West Eleventh Avenue, submitted its application on Friday, December 8, according to Daniel Rowland, director of public affairs for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

Excise and Licenses, the city department responsible for overseeing social consumption permits, opened the application process in August but received nothing for nearly four months as local businesses investigated whether they qualified under the extensive list of location requirements. The Coffee Joint seems to have that locked: It will neighbor 1136 Yuma dispensary, and cannabis dispensaries must abide by location restrictions similar to the thousand-foot buffer between a consumption area and any school, child-care establishment, drug or treatment facility, city park, pool or recreation center.

According to Coffee Joint co-owner Rita Tsalyuk, both her business partner, Kirill Merkulov, and her husband are co-owners of 1136 Yuma. "We already ran into every possible obstacle on the dispensary side," she explains. "Once the dispensary was cleared, we knew we were 1,000 feet away from everything we needed to be."