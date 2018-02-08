Tony Magee, Lagunitas CEO, Sees Similarities Between Beer and Pot

Lagunitas Brewing Company is one of the five largest craft-beer companies in the country, and founder and CEO Tony Magee says a lot of that has to do with culture. A big part of the Lagunitas culture is the drug test. "We have a drug-testing policy: You have to test pot," he told a laughing crowd at the National Cannabis Industry Association's Seed to Sale Show on Wednesday, February 7. "If you don't like it, you don't have to try it again."

The brewer was invited to kick off the trade group's largest meeting of the year in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Magee, who founded Lagunitas in 1993 on his wife's stovetop in their Bay Area home, sees a number of similarities between his company's beginnings and the start of many of the businesses whose owners were in the NCIA audience; some had started their cannabis operations when they were still illegal. Amendment 64, the measure that legalized recreational cannabis in Colorado, references regulation similar to alcohol regulations numerous times in its language, and Magee has dealt with issues relating to both substances.

His brewery's Undercover Investigation Shut-Down Ale was created in honor of an undercover police investigation into Lagunitas for alleged cannabis consumption on the premises in 2005, and it's not the only pot-inspired beer in the lineup. Lagunitas has also brewed a SuperCritical Ale infused with cannabis terpenes and Waldos' Special Ale, a beer released every year in honor of 4/20. Magee sees the brewer and cannabis breeder as kindred spirits, in part because of their connection through terpenes, compounds found in both cannabis and in hops that are responsible for certain smells and flavors.