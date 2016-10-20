menu


Love's Oven Recalls S'mores Brownie Bites

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 3:07 p.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Love's Oven Recalls S'mores Brownie Bites
Love's Oven voluntarily recalled fifty packages of its S'mores Brownie Bites on Thursday, October 20, because a batch might contain tree nuts, an allergen that isn't declared on the label. People who are allergic to the nuts could run a serious risk of bad reactions if they consume the product.

The Colorado company identified the specific batch as RS0148A-18726, an identification number that can be found on the back of the package. The batch was delivered to dispensaries between October 4 and October 18.

"The company has received no reports of illness to date but is taking this action as part of its commitment to the health and safety of its customers," Love's Oven wrote in a statement.

Customers can return the product to the retail marijuana store from which it was purchased, as long as it's still in the original packaging, and receive a full refund.

Affected customers can contact the company at info@lovesoven.com with any questions.

