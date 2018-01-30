 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Is Smoking Pot Ruining My Game?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Smoking Pot Ruining My Game?

Herbert Fuego | January 30, 2018 | 5:46am
AA

Dear Stoner: Is smoking pot ruining my chances with girls? I prefer it to booze, but it seems to make me tight-lipped when I go out.
Joey

Maui Wowie can bring easily laughs without the anxiety.
Maui Wowie can bring easily laughs without the anxiety.
Herbert Fuego

Related Stories

Dear Joey: Cannabis has psychoactive effects, so it impairs the way you think and perceive what’s going on around you. Does that mean you’ll start seeing pink elephants and stars at the bar? No. But it might make you aloof enough to seem like a closed-mouthed weirdo to the opposite sex.

The highs given off by the thousands of cannabis strains available vary considerably; certain sativas might make you make anxious and uncomfortable in crowded places, while some indicas can wipe your mind of all wit and put you on an endless yawning spree.

But other sativas and hybrids, such as certain Diesel strains and calmer sativas like Maui Wowie, can result in downright sociable highs, though that depends on the consumer. Limited studies show that terpenes can actually affect the way your brain reacts to cannabis, and there are dispensaries that sell terpene-only vaporizer products if you want to enjoy a potential social boost from cannabis without the high.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >