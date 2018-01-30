Ask a Stoner: Is Smoking Pot Ruining My Game?

Dear Stoner: Is smoking pot ruining my chances with girls? I prefer it to booze, but it seems to make me tight-lipped when I go out.

Joey

Dear Joey: Cannabis has psychoactive effects, so it impairs the way you think and perceive what’s going on around you. Does that mean you’ll start seeing pink elephants and stars at the bar? No. But it might make you aloof enough to seem like a closed-mouthed weirdo to the opposite sex.

The highs given off by the thousands of cannabis strains available vary considerably; certain sativas might make you make anxious and uncomfortable in crowded places, while some indicas can wipe your mind of all wit and put you on an endless yawning spree.

But other sativas and hybrids, such as certain Diesel strains and calmer sativas like Maui Wowie, can result in downright sociable highs, though that depends on the consumer. Limited studies show that terpenes can actually affect the way your brain reacts to cannabis, and there are dispensaries that sell terpene-only vaporizer products if you want to enjoy a potential social boost from cannabis without the high.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

